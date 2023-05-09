Lions waive three players ahead of rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions waived three young veterans on Tuesday, days ahead of the team's rookie minicamp, which is expected to included more than a dozen undrafted free-agent additions.

Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, cornerback Mac McCain and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor were the three players let go by the team.

Berryhill is notable because he was one of four Lions players recently suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy. The team previously released wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore after both were suspended for betting on NFL games, receiving a minimum one-year ban. Berryhill, along with receiver Jameson Williams, received six-game suspensions for betting on something other than NFL games while at a team venue, which includes the practice facility, home stadium and team airplane and hotel during road trips.

Berryhill joined the Lions last October and split his time between the practice squad and active roster, appearing in four games and playing mostly special teams snaps.

Taylor, an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State, extended Detroit's streak of having an undrafted free agent making the inaugural 53-man roster to 13 years last season. Appearing in just one game, he was waived in late October and spent the remainder of his rookie season on the practice squad.

McCain, who spent most of his first two seasons in Philadelphia, signed with the Lions in February. But in the following months, the team signed three defensive backs in free agency, and are expected to add a couple more undrafted rookies to the roster this week, making McCain expendable.

