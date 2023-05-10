Lions sign veteran defensive lineman

The Detroit Lions added a veteran to the defensive line on Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Christian Covington.

A sixth-round pick out of Rice in 2015, Covington played his first four seasons in Houston and has since had stops with Dallas, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers. He's appeared in 102 games during his eight-year career, including 32 starts.

His most productive season was in 2020, with the Bengals, when he started 14 games and tallied 39 tackles. For his career, the 6-foot-2, 289-pounder has racked up 196 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

