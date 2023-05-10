Former Lions lineman Ed Flanagan, who starred in 1970s, dies at age 79

The Detroit Lions announced the passing of Ed Flanagan on Wednesday. The offensive lineman played 10 seasons with the Lions, earning four Pro Bowl selections, and was named to the franchise's all-time team that was announced in 2019. He was 79 years old.

A fifth-round pick out of Purdue in 1965, Flanagan claimed Detroit's starting center job as a rookie and would start every game for the next nine seasons, an ironman streak that would reach 129 contests. In addition to the Pro Bowl selections, he served as a captain for the Lions from 1969-74.

"He called all the blocking adjustments," former position coach and NFL coach Chuck Knox said in a 2015 interview. "He was a Pro Bowl center and was a member of what was regarded as the best offensive line in the NFL at the time. He was an outstanding center. He had been a wrestler in high school and college and had good balance. Plus, he was tough and smart."

A California native, Flanagan signed with the San Diego Chargers in 1975, playing his final two seasons with the franchise.

He went into the printing business after retirement, before trying his hand at coaching several years later. Flanagan briefly coached offensive line, first with the Oakland Invaders of the USFL (1984), followed by the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League.

Ed and his wife Ninetta had three children: Ed Jr., Amy and Megan.

