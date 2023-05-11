Lions to open season at Chiefs on national TV

What a difference a year makes.

The Detroit Lions have gone from one of the league's least-marketable teams, not being scheduled for a single primetime game a year ago, to being placed in one of the most prominent spots on the NFL calendar. The team has been selected to open the campaign in front of a nationally televised audience, traveling to Kansas City to battle the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs for the league's season opener on Thursday night, Sept. 7.

It's a fitting tribute for a Lions team who began their sharp rise to prominence in 2022, starting with becoming something of a national darling through the HBO documentary series "Hard Knocks." But it wasn't until they broke free from their losing ways — turning things around after a 1-6 start to win eight of their final 10 games — that they received their flowers.

And while the Lions weren't scheduled for a primetime game last season, their finale against the Green Bay Packers was flexed to Sunday Night Football. Although Detroit's playoff hopes were rendered moot by Seattle's victory over the Los Angeles Rams earlier that afternoon, the Lions were still able to ensure the Packers shared in their misery, knocking the division rival from a playoff spot with a 20-16 victory.

More: Reports: Lions to face Packers twice on national TV

The Lions will be looking to build on last season's finish, eyeing the franchise's first division title since 1993. We now know that road now starts in Kansas City, a place the team hasn't played since 2003, in front of of one of the best home crowds in professional sports, against an opponent that has dominated at Arrowhead. Including the playoffs, the Chiefs went 10-1 at home last season.

The matchup also has the makings of a shootout. The Chiefs and Lions both ranked top-five in scoring last season, combining to average nearly 56 points per game. And both teams further invested in their respective units this offseason, with the Lions adding running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, while the Chiefs signed accomplished offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith, while adding another weapon to MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes' arsenal, drafting receiver Rashee Rice out of SMU.

The full NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday night at 8 p.m.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers