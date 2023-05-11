Watch: Lions reveal 2023 regular-season schedule in 'Madden 23' fashion

The Detroit News

The wait is over.

The NFL released the full 2023 schedule on Thursday night and the Detroit Lions’ social media team was ready with a brand-new video to reveal their game dates and times for the coming season.

The Lions enlisted the help of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes (sort of) to announce their week-by-week opponents. Throughout the video, Campbell and Holmes — whose voices are AI generated — banter back and forth while playing “Madden 23” on Twitch.

Check out the Lions’ schedule release video below:

While the Lions poked fun at some of their opponents, they weren't immune from receiving the same treatment.

Most notable was the L.A. Chargers' social media team roasting the Lions with a gambling PSA, referencing the four Detroit players who were suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.