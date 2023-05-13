'They demand a lot': Rookie TE Sam LaPorta gets crash course in Lions' offense

Allen Park — It felt just like old times at the Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp on Saturday.

Jack Campbell was there, trying to make a play. And Sam LaPorta was there, trying to make sure he couldn’t. The former University of Iowa teammates, both selected by Detroit in the first two rounds of April’s NFL Draft, were among the biggest standouts at the team’s facility in Allen Park and met one-on-one in a handful of drills.

“It’s just like backyard football,” LaPorta said afterward. “Not actually, but like, you’re going against your buddy. You’re competing and that’s what we love. We all love football, and it’s so fun to do it against Jack.”

At one point in the practice, LaPorta juked Campbell out of his shoes — these types of drills are often an advantage for the ball carrier when pads aren’t on — and taunted him on the way past. The Iowa boys have brought the intensity early.

The two have gone head-to-head in practice for years. To get to do it in the NFL is a cool feeling — no matter who wins or loses on a particular day.

"Competition brings out the best in both people. Hats off to him. He's a hell of a player. You guys know that. … But it was a hell of a play by him," Campbell said.

As you may have guessed, LaPorta is having quite a bit of fun.

“It’s nice to get acclimated for sure. It’s great to be playing football again. … All these guys are out here, they’re here because they love football and we’re trying to get better, trying to make the team and trying to add value,” LaPorta said. “It’s been great these last couple of days, getting to know faces, getting to know the system.”

While he’s only had a few brief chats with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, LaPorta has already had a full crash course in what Johnson will be expecting from him this season.

“They demand a lot,” LaPorta said. “Very small details. I’m learning all the real intricate details of the system right now. Of course, I’ve messed them up a couple times already. You probably heard them yelling at me. Those details are really what separates you…in the National Football League.”

LaPorta added: "Study, study, study. Stay in the playbook. Ask questions. Don't feel like you're stupid for asking a question. Things might seem simple, but it just depends, I guess."

Right now, the main source of enthusiasm for LaPorta, Iowa’s all-time leader in receptions for a tight end, is simply getting to live his dream. But before long — and maybe to some degree already — it will be replaced by the enthusiasm of having a chance to be a legit contributor on an offense that ranked fourth in total yards per game last season. Much like his new teammates, he doesn't see why the Lions should settle for fourth in 2023.

"Definitely hope to be No. 1," LaPorta said of his expectations for the offense. "The standard is always going to be at the highest level. Anything less than that isn't what we're hoping for."

Though the time period between getting drafted and reporting to camp were "dragging," LaPorta said, one of the coolest parts about his post-draft experience was finding out the Lions would be traveling to Kansas City for a Week 1 showdown with the Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football."

"It's really cool. Maybe I'm a little naïve. I think all rookies are. The hair on the back of my neck stood up," he said. "I got chills when I heard we were going to Arrowhead to open up the season. I'm living my dream of playing ball and I never thought I'd be in this situation.

"But here I am."

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi