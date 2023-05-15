Lions sign former Eastern Michigan receiver Dylan Drummond after rookie minicamp tryout

The local kid fights on.

After an impressive showing at last weekend’s rookie minicamp, former Eastern Michigan wide receiver Dylan Drummond on Monday signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent, landing himself on the 90-man roster with OTAs and minicamp looming.

Drummond (6 feet, 186 pounds) was one of 10 free agents to receive tryouts in Allen Park. He spent five seasons with Eastern, averaging 15.9 yards per catch on 33 receptions in 2022. He caught 64 passes for 704 yards (11.0 average) and six touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Drummond becomes the 12th wide receiver on Detroit’s 90-man roster and the fourth rookie, alongside seventh-round draft pick Antoine Green (North Carolina) and undrafted free agents Chase Cota (Oregon) and Keytaon Thompson (Virginia).

