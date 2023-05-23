First-round linebacker Jack Campbell signs rookie deal with Lions

Jack Campbell and the Detroit Lions have finished their off-the-field business.

The first-round linebacker on Tuesday signed his four-year rookie deal, with a fifth-year option.

Campbell, the reigning Butkus Award winner, was selected out of Iowa with the 18th pick. He was the latter of two first-round picks by the Lions that shocked national consensus, with the team selecting former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12. Both players received predetermined salary figures based on their draft slot.

While the 22-year-old Campbell recognizes the pressure that comes with being a high pick — especially one that some have perceived as a reach — he downplayed the impact after Saturday’s rookie minicamp.

“All I can do is prepare to the best of my ability and let my talents and everything else take me to where I need to go,” Campbell said. “I’m gonna do everything that I can to put this team in the best position to win games.

“Right now, a lot of people have high expectations on me and that’s all good. I’m just gonna stick to what I know, who I am, and come out here every single day and give them my all."

In addition to the Butkus Award, Campbell took home the William V. Campbell (Academic Heisman) award and was named the Big 10’s defensive player of the year in his senior season at Iowa, where he was also a captain. He was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and named First-Team All-Big Ten for a second consecutive year.

