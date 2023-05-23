Report: Lions signing versatile veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi

As the Lions transition into the third set of organized team activities this week, the team is adding veteran offensive line depth, agreeing to sign Germain Ifedi, according to an NFL Network report.

A first-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2016, Ifedi spent the first four seasons of his career in Seattle. He followed that up with a two-year stint in Chicago and was with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Appearing in 102 games during his seven-year career, Ifedi has made 83 starts, splitting his playing time between right tackle and right guard.

In Detroit, he'll have the opportunity to compete for the backup tackle job behind starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. Other contenders for that role are the returning Matt Nelson, who started 11 games for the Lions in 2021, as well as inexperienced youngsters Obinna Eze, Darrin Paulo, Connor Galvin and Ryan Swoboda.

