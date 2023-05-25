Lions coach Dan Campbell rocks shirt of GM Brad Holmes to keep bromance bit going

Allen Park — Detroit’s favorite bromance is alive and well.

After Lions general manager Brad Holmes rocked a sweatshirt with head coach Dan Campbell on it for his post-draft press conference last month, Campbell on Thursday returned the love by wearing a shirt featuring a photo of Holmes wearing the sweatshirt of Campbell. Some are calling it “shirtception.”

“My wife found this,” Campbell joked.

Shortly after Campbell left the media room, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn made a remark at his press conference about forgetting to wear his Ben Johnson T-shirt, but did offer an official statement on the gestures between Campbell and Holmes.

“That’s cute,” Glenn said.

If you’re wondering about the next evolution in this bit, it’s of course on Holmes to keep it going. And if he does, perhaps a question from Lions play-by-play man Dan Miller will get the wheels turning for an even more preposterous piece of clothing the next time around.

“Does that come in a collared shirt for more formal wear?” Miller asked.

Campbell replied, “I don’t know. We need to see. I’ll ask (my wife).”

