Report: Fifth Lions player being investigated for violating gambling policy

A fifth Detroit Lions player is being investigated for violating the league's gambling policy, according to a report from The Athletic.

Citing league sources, the publication is withholding the player's name because the investigation is ongoing and the player is yet to be interviewed by the league. The player was described as not having a prominent role on the 2022 roster.

If the player is found to have violated the gambling policy, he'd be the fifth Lions player, and sixth overall, to be suspended by the league this offseason. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were handed indefinite bans, with a minimum one-year duration, for gambling on NFL activities. Both were immediately released by the team after the suspensions were announced.

Additionally, wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for placing wagers on something other than an NFL game while at a league venue, which includes practice facilities, stadiums and team planes and hotels during road trips. Berryhill has also since been released by the Lions.

Williams, a first-round pick in 2022, publicly addressed his suspension for the first time on Thursday, claiming he was unaware he had broken a rule, but he accepted his punishment and was focused on making better decisions in the future.

In addition to the four players, the Lions also dismissed several staffers in multiple departments this offseason for violating the league's gambling policy. Non-players are held to a stricter standard and not allowed to place wagers on any sporting events.

