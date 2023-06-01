Lions' Campbell provides injury updates for Montgomery, Rodriguez and Onwuzurike

Allen Park — Last week, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez both left the practice field hobbling, but coach Dan Campbell downplayed any long-term concern with either player ahead of Thursday's OTA session.

"Yeah, neither one of them are going to practice today, but it's nothing serious," Campbell said. "... And we do have a number of guys that we're going to sit, just to be smart."

Ahead of Thursday's practice, Campbell estimated up to a dozen players would be precautionarily held out.

"It's just being preventative," Campbell said. "Let's just be smart. There again, it's not about the physical right now, it's more about the mental and making sure we can get guys ready and healthy for camp, training camp, in July."

One of the players who isn't practicing is third-year defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. He hasn't been on the field since training camp last year, when he suffered a season-ending back injury.

Onwuzurike was on the sideline last week, simulating coming out of a three-point stance. It's obviously a small thing, but it's progress. Campbell noted the player's rehab progress is right where the team anticipated it would be at the time, having recently been cleared to run on grass. Still, there's no timetable for a return to football activities.

"He just got on the grass probably about a week ago to where he can begin to run," Campbell said. Then, really, it's OK, how fast, now that he's moving, he's out there on the grass, he's off the (low-gravity treadmill), how fast can his body come back? We don't entirely have that answer. Certainly, we're hoping we get him (back) in camp at some point, but I can't give you a timeline of that right now."

