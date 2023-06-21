What they're saying: Lions release new alternate helmet

The Detroit Lions went bold and blue with their new alternate helmet, which was released to the public on Wednesday.

While the helmet itself is quite sharp, there has been — and will continue to be — much ado about pairing it with the all-gray uniform. The team had no choice in pairing the helmet and uniform together (league rules state an alternate helmet must specifically be paired with a full alternate uniform), and with it being speculated that the Lions are due for a complete overhaul prior to next season, it won't be a problem that lasts long.

But in the meantime, here's what people are saying about the new lid.

As it turns out, the retro Lion logo is very polarizing.

Some Lions fans don't seem to mind the head-to-toe look.

Other Lions fans aren't feeling the full uniform.

But the Lions do have a portion of fans of other teams — as well as some national media — in their corner.

