Detroit Lions announce dates for 2023 training camp

The Detroit Lions on Tuesday announced dates for the team’s 2023 training camp in Allen Park.

Fans will be able to start seeing their team prepare for the new season beginning July 29 and 30 at the team’s facility. This year’s camp will see two teams fly in for joint practices, the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the first time, fans will need to register for a free ticket to gain access. Tickets are limited to four per person and registration begins July 19. In total, there are 10 dates made open to the public, including three that are exclusive to Lions Loyal Members and one for early renewal Lions Loyal Members.

According to a release from the team, other activities include Detroit-area food trucks, tailgate games, giveaways, face painting, balloon artists and the opportunity to take pictures with Lions mascot Roary and Lions legends and cheerleaders.

Free parking is available in select lots on Republic Drive, Federal Drive and Fairlane Circle, located near the Lions' headquarters at 222 Republic Drive in Allen Park.

For more information on how to register for free training camp tickets, click here.

Lions 2023 training camp

Subject to change.

▶ *Saturday, July 29* — Gates open: 7:30 a.m. (Practice begins: 8:30 a.m.)

▶ Sunday, July 30 — 7:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m.)

▶ Monday, July 31 — 7:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m.)

▶ **Wednesday, Aug. 2** — 7:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m.)

▶ Thursday, Aug. 3 — 7:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m.)

▶ Saturday, Aug. 5 — 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m.)

▶ *Tuesday, Aug. 8* — Joint practice with New York Giants — 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m.)

▶ Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Joint practice with New York Giants — 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m.)

▶ *Wednesday, Aug. 16* — Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars — 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m.)

▶ Thursday, Aug. 17 — Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars — 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m.)

*Exclusive to Lions Loyal members*

**Exclusive to early renewal Lions Loyal members**