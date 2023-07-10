Lions name new manager of football information

Detroit Lions players still have a couple weeks to enjoy their summer, but at least one member of the analytics staff will be celebrating a promotion this week.

Caio Brighenti was promoted from his post of analyst, football information to manager, football information, according to the team's website. ESPN sports analytics reporter Seth Walden initially made the discovery.

Brighenti took over his role as analyst in March 2021 after 10 months as a football analytics assistant with the team, according to his LinkedIn page. He attended Colgate University.

