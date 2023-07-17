Running back Jahmyr Gibbs inks rookie deal with Lions

It’s officially official: Jahmyr Gibbs is a member of the Detroit Lions.

The No. 12 pick in April’s NFL draft signed a four-year deal Monday, according to an announcement from the team.

The Lions selected Gibbs after trading back from No. 6 in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Gibbs, 21, said on draft night he was “shocked” by going so high, even after former Texas running back Bijan Robinson was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick. Robinson signed his four-year, $21.96 million deal with Atlanta earlier this month.

With his rookie contract signed, Gibbs is now seeing the benefits of his draft slot, which carries a predetermined salary and contract structure. The second running back off the board in 2022, former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, inked a four-year worth $8.4 million after being selected 41st by the Seattle Seahawks.

Though the Lions have taken plenty of criticism for their selection of a running back at No. 12 — mainly, the pay structure that comes with it — Gibbs said Saturday at the team's rookie minicamp he hasn’t paid much attention to it.

“I mean, I heard about it,” Gibbs said. “It’s their opinion. I don’t really care.”

Gibbs played one season at Alabama after two at Georgia Tech, amassing 1,370 yards from scrimmage last season with the Crimson Tide. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry in 2022 and scored seven rushing touchdowns while catching 44 passes (10.1 yards per catch) and three receiving touchdowns.

