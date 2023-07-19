Report: Lions trade for former Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims

The Detroit Lions have made an acquisition with a lot of upside ahead of training camp.

The Lions have traded a conditional sixth-rounder to the New York Jets for wide receiver Denzel Mims and a seventh-rounder in 2025, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.

Mims, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Reports during the day on Wednesday suggested the Jets will waive Mims if the team was unable to find a trade partner.

Mims previously requested a trade last year after struggling to find a groove in the early stages of his career. After catching 44 passes for 357 yards as a rookie, he caught 48 total passes for 319 yards. He has yet to catch a receiving touchdown through the first three years of his career.

Mims was a standout receiver at Baylor, where he collected two seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards and 28 total touchdowns in his final three seasons.

