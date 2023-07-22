Lions bring back running back, kick returner Justin Jackson

Allen Park — On Saturday, the day veterans reported for training camp, the Detroit Lions re-signed running back and return man Justin Jackson.

Jackson, a late addition to the roster last offseason, appeared in 16 games for the Lions in 2022, tallying 42 carries and 12 receptions for 271 yards from scrimmage. His more notable contributions came as a kickoff returner, where he averaged 26.7 yards, ranking fourth in the NFL among players with at least 20 returns.

To clear room on the roster, the Lions waived running back Greg Bell. Signed as an undrafted rookie last year, he missed the entire 2022 campaign after suffering a season-ending injury during training camp.

Jackson will enter a competition with Craig Reynolds and 2021 seventh-round draft pick Jermar Jefferson for the team's third running back spot behind the lead tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

