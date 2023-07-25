Dan Campbell gives injury update on Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Allen Park — One day after Detroit Lions defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field during Monday's practice, Head Coach Dan Campbell gave an update, saying his injury "doesn't appear to be anything serious."

Gardner-Johnson appeared to suffer a catastrophic injury at Monday's practice, but according to Campbell, "it appears to be that he's gonna be OK.

"It doesn't appear to be anything serious. We'll see — the images looked pretty good. He may be out a day or two, but yeah, seems to be OK," Campbell said.

The injury, which happened during the Lions' second day of training camp practice, initially looked like it had potential as a season-ender. Gardner-Johnson hit the grass out of nowhere during a typical running play and was pounding his knee before a training staff attended to him and carted him off.

As reported by The Detroit News Monday, a league source indicated the injury was not a no-contact injury and the team was feeling optimistic about the long-term outlook.

Campbell said he feels "a lot better about it" than he did walking off the field Monday.

"Any player that you see go down, it affects you," Campbell said. "You don't want that for any of your players. I don't care who it is. I don't care if they're free agents, rookie free agents, high-priced guy — it doesn't matter. You don't want that for anybody."

Positive news on the Gardner-Johnson front has coincided with a setback for wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams departed Monday's practice early and Campbell confirmed Tuesday he had "a little something with his leg, so, he probably won't go for a day or two here either.

"I don't think it's significant," Campbell said, "but it's enough where he is not gonna practice."

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi