Nate Sudfeld responds to Lions bringing in Teddy Bridgewater for visit

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have ranted and raved about their backup-quarterback situation going into the 2023 season.

It's clear the team appreciates backup Nate Sudfeld, and behind him, the rookie out of Tennessee, Hendon Hooker, has potential to provide a long-term solution at the game's most important position.

But after a visit from free-agent journeyman quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, it's clear the Lions are still looking to improve at every opportunity. Sudfeld, who's entering his eighth NFL season, isn't taking any of it personally.

"If I've learned anything in this league, (it's that) nobody owes you anything," Sudfeld said. "You can feel like you've earned (something), or you can feel like you're doing well, but that means absolutely nothing, and none of it is personal.

"Everyone's just trying to win, everyone's trying to do the best thing for the team."

Sudfeld, 29, joined the Lions just before the start of last season, after both David Blough and Tim Boyle failed to emerge as the obvious backup during training camp and preseason. He wasn't relied on much, with starter Jared Goff showing a clean bill of health for the entire season. But Goff, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell have all spoken highly about what Sudfeld brings to the room.

This year, with a full offseason program and training camp to get acclimated, there's hope that Sudfeld can be even better from a leadership standpoint, and if it comes down to it, more stable during a spot start or relief appearance.

"Last year, we didn't have him for camp and so this is great because he is getting full-speed, live evaluation right now throughout camp," Johnson said. "Can't wait to see him in preseason games and function at a high level when the bullets are flying."

Johnson said Sudfeld has looked sharp in the early goings of camp.

"Right now, it feels like he's come out with great command, great control; he's throwing with accuracy, he's making good decisions, and so him, as well as the rest of the guys, the consistency is what we're looking for," Johnson said. "We can't have flash players, and so for him, it's just building, stacking up good days, one after another, and he's been able to put a couple good ones back-to-back so far."

Sudfeld was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2016. He's also been a backup or practice-squad player in Philadelphia and San Francisco. He touched Wednesday on the ongoing quest for consistency.

"Anybody can make a great throw, anybody can do things right here and there, but it's all about just one play at a time," Sudfeld said. "... We have such a good scheme right now, that if you do your job, you know what to do and you're in time and in rhythm, you're gonna have an opportunity to continue to keep that rhythm."

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he's kept Sudfeld abreast since showing interest in Bridgewater. Sudfeld said he appreciates it, but it isn't necessary.

"They've just been communicating with me every step of the way, but I really don't take too much into that," Sudfeld said. "I just try to go day by day and just do what I have, the responsibilities I have. And I try to bring energy and positive leadership to the room and to the team and just try to do everything that I can control."

