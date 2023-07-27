'Pajama party' over as Lions' rookies set for first practices in pads

Allen Park — Roll up the sleeping bags, because the pajama party is over.

That's the silly label Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has long bestowed on the early offseason practices — the OTA sessions, mandatory minicamp and first week of training camp — when his players are going through their drills in shorts and t-shirts.

That's not dismissing the value of those early practices. There's still plenty to be gleaned from the sessions, whether it's movement skills, conditioning or the all-important mental processing. After all, if players are unable to take the lessons in the classroom and apply them on the field, they're going to have a difficult time earning playing time or even a roster spot.

But the fact remains, football is a game played in pads. Players move differently and react differently when encased in their profession's armor and engaging in the full physicality of the sport. It's during these practices, including the upcoming joint sessions with both the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, where the wheat is separated from the chaff in the evaluation process.

Admittedly, there's little new to learn about many of the veterans. The Lions already know what they have in guys like Taylor Decker, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Alex Anzalone. The uncertainty rests with the newcomers, particularly the roster's youngest players, who have little or no NFL experience. The coming month, starting Friday, will establish how truly ready some of the rookie standouts are ready to contribute at this level.

Near the top of that list is Sam LaPorta. Coming out of Iowa, a factory for the tight end position, there were natural expectations the second-round pick's transition would be smoother than normal. And so far, he's lived up to that hype, steadily racking up receptions, while climbing the depth chart to the point where he's already seeing the majority of Detroit's first-team reps.

As offensive coordinator Ben Johnson put it on Wednesday, LaPorta has earned those opportunities with how well he's handled what's been asked of him to this point.

"He’s proven that over the course of the springtime and the work that he’s put in," Johnson said. "Encouraged with where he’s going. He’s still making mistakes, he’s still learning; we are putting a lot of pressure on him to pick it up, but I think he's in a really good spot for a first-year tight end, particularly with the volume we are applying with the installs right now. To see him be able to go out on the field and make plays, pass game and run game, I think we’re headed in the right direction.

Still, given the versatile role of a tight end, with extensive run-blocking and pass-protection responsibilities, LaPorta is going to have to prove himself on that front once the pads come on, all while maintaining the ability he's shown to contribute to the passing attack.

"It is kind of a reset button," LaPorta said. "... As a tight end, it's great to be an every-down player. It's great to be on the field every play. That entails you have to be able to get open and catch the ball, but also do some of the gritty things like run-block, dig out dudes that are 40 pounds heavier than you, pass set some of the best pass rushers on the field. It entails all of those things."

To be fair, the Lions didn't draft LaPorta for his blocking prowess. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, he's not built to be a road-grader in the run game, and analytic providers such as Pro Football Focus point to him being below average in that department during his otherwise prolific four-year collegiate career. That said, the Lions have no intention of allowing LaPorta to be a glorified receiver. They'll be looking for execution of fundamentals and consistent, high-level effort, regardless of the assignment.

"It’s a position that, if you cannot block and deal with the physicality, then in our offense, the value goes down," Johnson said.

Beyond LaPorta, some other players with a lot to gain in pads are linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and cornerback Starling Thomas V, who have similarly drawn positive reviews and extended opportunities with their practice performances to this point. For others, including some of the team's undrafted defensive linemen, it will be a chance to build momentum in ways they couldn't prior to the pads coming on.

