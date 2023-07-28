Lions waive injured veteran receiver Tom Kennedy

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have waived injured wide receiver Tom Kennedy and signed former Michigan Panthers wide receiver Trey Quinn, according to an announcement from the team Friday.

Kennedy, 26, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has stuck with the team ever since, performing in various practice-squad roles and making 20 game appearances over his last two seasons. Kennedy was last seen withdrawing from practice early after rookie linebacker Jack Campbell landed on Kennedy during an attempted reception over the middle.

Quinn, who played his college ball at SMU, was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2018 NFL Draft as the last man selected. He has seen time on the rosters of Washington, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Denver. He caught 37 passes for 438 yards and four receiving touchdowns with the Michigan Panthers, including a a go-ahead score late in the USFL North Division championship.

Kennedy caught 14 passes for 195 yards over his last two seasons. His only NFL touchdown was a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond in the 2021 season finale against Green Bay. Because Kennedy was waived with an injury designation, he will receive a settlement.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi