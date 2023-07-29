Lions' exec Spielman gets nod from coach Campbell while taking servitude to another level

Allen Park — Before Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell fielded questions as his daily press session Saturday morning, he took a moment to publicly express gratitude for one of the organization's most important, behind-the-scenes figures.

"Man, I don’t speak a lot about him, but Chris Spielman, man, he does a lot for us and he’s kind of a little bit unseen and not always heard on the outside," Campbell said. "But I’ll tell you what, he’s an important confidant and I’m glad he’s here. He certainly helps keep me straight and tells me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear. I always appreciate that about him. I just wanted to get that off my chest."

Spielman, a longtime Lions linebacker who has served as a special assistant to ownership since late 2021, was part of the small team that helped identify, interview and hire Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes ahead of the 2022 season.

In his introductory press conference for his new role, Spielman said he aimed to be a humble servant, helping anywhere he could to help the franchise get on track. In a lengthy, sit-down interview with the Detroit News during the offseason, he offered some insight on his wide-ranging role that centered around the mantra of "being all things to all people."

On Saturday, Spielman took his servitude to another level, when between practice segments he was seen carrying a bucket around the field, scooping a seed mixture into newly created divots. After practice, he shared his admiration for the grounds crew, who work tirelessly in the background to ensure the field conditions are in the best shape possible to prevent player injuries.

At his request, the grounds crew provided Spielman his own bucket of the seed-and-sand mixture to help with their daily tasks.

"I got to thinking about him and I’m like, ‘I don’t give him enough credit’ and he needs that," Campbell said. "He does. Not for him because he’s not looking for it, but he just does."

