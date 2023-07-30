Lions' star offensive tackle Penei Sewell in concussion protocol

Allen Park — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell is currently in concussion protocol, which will keep him out of practice until Wednesday, at the very least.

Sewell, a Pro Bowler in 2022, was a surprising absence from the practice field on Saturday. A day earlier, coach Dan Campbell raved about what the young offensive lineman means to the franchise.

"I can’t say enough great things about Sewell," Campbell said. "... He’s our foundation. He’s one of those pillars that we talk about. I mean, he is something else. He’s a man on a mission. I feel like we’re a team on a mission, but he is a man on a mission and you talk about being wired right, a guy that comes in every day, puts in the work and he’s got so much ability, but he’s got the right attitude too and I think that’s what makes him dangerous if you’re the opponent.

"He’s shown up, he’s in shape, he’s lean, he’s mean and I’m glad he’s ours."

Sewell was temporarily replaced in the starting lineup by Matt Nelson, who started 11 games in 2021.

