Lions activate WR Marvin Jones off non-football injury list

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions took a step closer to full strength, activating wide receiver Marvin Jones off the non-football injury list ahead of Monday's practice.

Re-signed by the Lions after a two-year stint in Jacksonville, the 33-year-old receiver has been dealing with a minor back injury he suffered between mandatory minicamp in mid-June and the start of training camp.

For those who didn't know about the injury, it would be difficult to tell. He's been working with a trainer on the sideline during the first week of camp practices, showing no issues going through a daily regiment of sprints and cuts.

A 12-year veteran, Jones re-signed with the Lions, helping round out an offense that finished top-five in both yardage and points last season. For the Jaguars last season, he appeared in 16 games, recording 46 catches for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

The best stretch of Jones career came during his previous stint in Detroit, from 2016-20. In those five seasons, he averaged 58 receptions, 859 yards and seven touchdowns. His 36 receiving touchdowns are third in franchise history behind only Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore.

