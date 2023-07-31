Lions G Jonah Jackson downplays contract talks: 'Everything else will fall into place'

Allen Park — Jonah Jackson has enough on his plate right now.

Over the offseason, the veteran Lions left tackle and former Pro Bowler got married and had a baby.

He recently returned to work with a legitimate chance to win the division for the first time since he joined the organization as a third-round pick in 2020. And, for the first time since high school, the offense he plays for will have the same offensive coordinator for a second consecutive season.

“I couldn’t tell you (where contract talks are at),” he said Monday. “I don’t know. Maybe they’re handling it with the agent, but I’m just doing what I do. As long as I do that, everything else will fall into place.”

For Jackson, everything falling into place likely means a sizable deal next offseason, whether it be with the Lions or someone else. The former Buckeye has certainly earned his keep on one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, and during stretches of injury at the center and right-guard positions over the last two years, he's been a stalwart on the interior.

On a team full of players with potential, it's not a stretch to say Jackson's ceiling has been overlooked, perhaps because of the personal success that's followed him early in his career. Following the conclusion of his 2023 season, he will have made a total of just over $7 million for his first four years of work in the NFL. If Jackson continues his quality form over the final year of his rookie deal, there’s potential for the floor of his average annual value on his next one to exceed $10 million.

Jackson said he’s been “staying on top of everything” heading into the contract year.

“Staying on top of my body, take care of it, also just being becoming more consistent in my technique. Everybody’s got the technique. It’s a matter of how many plays you can do it in a row, being consistent with it. That’s everything.

“Some days, you can have an All-Pro set, and then some days…it just doesn’t look right. … That’s been the key.”

