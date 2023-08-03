Lions sell out season tickets at Ford Field for first time ever

Allen Park — For the first time in the history of Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have completely sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season.

The team, which is set to celebrate its 90th season, announced the milestone on Thursday.

“This is an exciting moment for our franchise. To reach this milestone as we celebrate our 90th season of Detroit Lions football makes the moment even more special,” Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “The Lions have always enjoyed a loyal and multi-generational fan base that has been the bedrock of our fanbase. We can’t wait for the home field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season.”

Those hoping to get season tickets for 2024 and beyond are able to join a waitlist.

Some Lions players were notified of the news as they got off the practice field.

Kalif Raymond, who’s been here from the very beginning of the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era, has been thrilled to see the full evolution of the team’s turnaround. The Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field in the NFL’s last regular-season game to finish with a 9-8 record. It was the team’s first winning season since 2017, the final year of Jim Caldwell's tenure.

“We always say, it doesn’t matter what you’ve done in years past, but I remember walking off the field last year, first time with a winning season,” Raymond said. “Compared to what we did in 2021, it was one of the happiest moments I had, man. It felt really cool.

“(I’m) excited to embark on this new journey going forward, cause it’s all about now.”

Kerby Joseph, the Lions’ electrifying safety who took the league by storm as a rookie last season, had a similar reaction.

“Y’all come out there, man. We out here. Detroit Lions, every Sunday, Thursday, Monday. We out there, man. Come watch us. We appreciate the fans,” Joseph said. “One pride, one love, can’t wait to see y’all.

“That means everything.”

