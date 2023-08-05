Lions add depth at two positions after a pair of training camp injuries

Allen Park — To address depth concerns created by a pair of recent injuries, the Detroit Lions added wide receiver Avery Davis and cornerback Tae Hayes to the roster ahead of Saturday's training camp practice.

Davis, a dual-threat high school quarterback, briefly played cornerback before converting to wide receiver at Notre Dame. Appearing in 40 games across four seasons for the Irish, he tallied 66 receptions, 862 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed all of his senior season after tearing his ACL during practice last August.

Hayes, who went undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019, has been on the fringes of rosters the past three years. Detroit will be his eighth NFL stop. Additionally, he played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2022. The 5-foot-9, 188-pounder brings some NFL experience to the table, having appeared in 13 regular season games.

Davis and Hayes help backfill reps on the practice field following injuries to Trinity Benson and Jarren Williams. Benson is expected to be out for at least a week with a right leg injury while Williams was waived-injured after suffering a serious leg injury during Thursday's practice.

To clear the additional roster spot needed to add both players, the Lions waived defensive lineman and Detroit native Zach Morton.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers