Lions' Moseley trending up with ACL recovery, but status for Week 1 still uncertain

Allen Park — For the first time this training camp, Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was on the sideline taking in practice as he continues to work his way back from last season's ACL injury.

It's a small step, but positive sign for the defensive back the Lions added as a free agent this offseason after he reported late to camp while recovering from a minor procedure to keep his recovery on track. Moseley declined to provide specific details on his status, but noted he hadn't experienced an aggravated setback and he's feeling as good as he has at any point since suffering the injury.

"I was feeling pretty good (in June) and things happen," Moseley said. "At this time, right now, I'm feeling pretty good, probably the best I felt."

Asked if he intends to be back for the start of the regular season, Moseley avoided putting a timetable on his return.

"I think we always (have a timeline in mind)," he said. "That can change day-to-day, but I trust everyone around the building that when that time is right, I'll be out there. I can't wait."

Undrafted in 2018, Moseley spent the previous five years with San Francisco, serving as a starter for much of the past four seasons. He was brought in to compete with Jerry Jacobs for a starting job in Detroit, opposite of another free-agent addition, Cam Sutton.

"I will say this, Emmanuel has been in every meeting, not physically, but mentally," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said last week. "Obviously, if you’re not practicing, if you’re not actually physically out there, there’s going to be an adjustment. Once he gets back, I’m sure, because he’s a pro, he’s an absolute pro, I have no issue with that player on understanding exactly what we’re doing. It’s just the fact of getting back there as a defensive back and doing all the movements and things like that to get back into the groove."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers