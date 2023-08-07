Daly claims long-snapper job as Lions cut vet McQuaide to add offensive line depth

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions brought in Bobby Hart, a veteran with Pro Bowl experience, this offseason to push returning long-snapper Scott Daly. They liked the results so much through two weeks of training camp that the team effectively awarded backup Daly the job on Monday, releasing challenger Jake McQuaid, freeing up a roster spot to add Hart, an offensive lineman.

Hart provides Detroit with a wealth of experience at multiple positions. An eight-year veteran, he's appeared in 98 games, including 67 starts. Last season, he saw just 125 snaps as a reserve in Buffalo, splitting time between left guard and left tackle. His most extensive playing time has come at right tackle, where he started for the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals between 2016 and 2020.

Hart adds competition behind starting offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, bolstering a mix that includes Matt Nelson, Germain Ifedi and Obinna Eze. Hart could also factor into the mix at guard, competing with top reserves Kayoda Awosika and rookie Colby Sorsdal.

As for Daly, he's in line to serve as Detroit's long-snapper for a third consecutive season. He joined the team in 2021 and unseated the franchise's long-time snapper Don Mulbach before going on to appear in all 34 games the past two seasons.

Coach Dan Campbell recently praised Daly's improvement following the offseason addition of McQuaide.

"I feel like Daly’s game is elevated," Campbell said. "He’s gotten better — his speed of his snaps, location, getting out of his stance and protection are showing up."

In addition to those moves, the Lions also reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Tom Kennedy. He's expected to be out approximately three months, after suffering a collarbone injury a little more than a week ago.

By agreeing to a settlement, Kennedy is immediately free to sign with another team. He cannot re-sign with the Lions until the length of the injury settlement has been completed, plus three additional weeks. For example, if the settlement — an agreed amount of time to recover from an injury — was for 12 weeks, he won't be eligible to rejoin the Lions until late November.

