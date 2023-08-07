Lions signing QB Teddy Bridgewater, becomes immediate favorite to back up Goff

Allen Park — After months of flirtation, the Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. A source familiar with the negotiations confirmed the pending addition to The Detroit News.

Bridgewater had visited the Lions late last month, meeting with several staffers, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The next day, coach Dan Campbell explained the team's thinking regarding the possible addition.

"We're (in) year three and I think we're in a much better position. You just want to know that you are in the best hands possible," Campbell said "... It's also the competition. It doesn't mean that (backup) Nate (Sudfeld) is out of anything if we go this route and it works out. You'll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire will be the right guy to help you along the way. But yeah, you don't want the wheels to fall off."

Despite a relatively strong training camp performance by Sudfeld, Bridgewater, the more experienced and accomplished veteran, becomes the immediate favorite to back up starter Jared Goff.

Bridgewater, a first-round pick in 2014, began his career in Minnesota, spending four years with the Vikings before stops in New Orleans, Carolina, Denver and Miami. In eight seasons, he's made 65 starts, completing 66.4% of his passes with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a gruesome non-contact injury during an offseason practice that nearly ended his career.

Campbell overlapped with Bridgewater for two seasons in New Orleans (2018-19) and the coach has spoken fondly of the quarterback in 2021 ahead of Lions' game against Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for Teddy Bridgewater because I think he’s a winner in this league," Campbell said ahead of that matchup. "Man, he’ll hurt you in play-action pass. He’s going to be smart with the football."

