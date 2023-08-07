Monday's NFL: Chiefs' All-Pro Chris Jones could skip preseason, Lions' opener

Associated Press

The Detroit News

St. Joseph, Mo. – Chiefs coach Andy Reid had very little to say about missing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on Monday.

What he did say carried some weight.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, skipped the entirety of the Chiefs' offseason program and has so far held out all of training camp while trying to secure a new long-term deal. And with their first preseason game now less than a week away, Reid indicated that even superstars such as Jones are missing something by missing camp.

“I don't know when he'll be here,” Reid said after Monday's padded practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, “but I will tell you that any work he can get is important. It's a fast game.”

Jones could conceivably hold out the entire preseason, or even the regular season beginning with the home opener against the Detroit Lions, though it's unclear what he would gain by that decision. He was evidently fine with relatively modest fines for missing the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp, and appears to be willing to part with $50,000 daily fines for each day he misses in training camp.

But under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the fines increase substantially to an entire game check – about $1.1 million in Jones' case – for each preseason and regular-season game that he is absent.

The Chiefs are likewise in a bind without Jones on the field.

He was easily their most disruptive pass rusher last season, piling up 15 1/2 sacks and then dominating throughout their playoff run to the Lombardi Trophy.

And that was with Frank Clark, who was released to free up some salary cap space, and fellow pass rusher Carlos Dunlop sharing the field and taking some of the attention away from him.

The Chiefs signed Charles Omenihu to help replace the veteran duo, but he was recently suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy; he was arrested in January, when Omenihu was a member of the 49ers, and accused by a woman claiming to be his girlfriend of domestic violence.

Reid said the Chiefs were expecting a suspension and “we'll work through it." But that means relying more heavily on second-year pro George Karlaftis, who had six sacks as a rookie, and first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to rush the passer.

“They've handled it well,” said Reid, who had not yet decided how much starters and backups will play on Sunday in New Orleans. “We'll see how it works out during the preseason and who steps up. We know we have bodies, though.”

The Chiefs did get some positive news along the defensive line Monday when Turk Wharton, who had been rehabbing after surgery to repair a torn ACL, worked into some of the padded team periods for the first time in camp.

“I’m just preparing to get back fully healthy,” Wharton said, "and continue to take my strides so I can play.”

Packers activate ex-Wolverine Gary

Green Bay, Wis. – Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (University of Michigan) took a step forward in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament Monday by getting activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Gary participated in individual drills at Monday's practice.

“It’s a complete honor,” Gary said afterward. “It’s a privilege to be back on the field. My circle, my family, everybody knows what I’ve been putting into this.”

Gary said he's “still taking it day by day” and declined to speculate on whether he might be available for the team's Sept. 10 opener at Chicago.

“If that is the case, that’ll just tell you how hard my work’s been and that’s me staying dedicated, not missing those days and just trying squeeze in as much as I can day in and day out,” Gary said.

Gary, 25, had six sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee Nov. 6 during a 15-9 loss at Detroit. He had at least one sack in each of the Packers’ first four games.

Although the 2019 first-round pick from Michigan missed nearly half the season in 2022, his six sacks still ranked second on the team, behind Preston Smith’s 8½.

Giants competition at cornerback

East Rutherford, N.J. – Cornerback Darnay Holmes has hit the point in his career with the New York Giants where he needs to take a major step forward.

A fourth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2020, Holmes is entering the final year of his rookie contract and he needs to do more to stick around this season. In his first three seasons, he has started 11 of the 38 games, with most of his contributions playing slot cornerback in nickel situations.

The selections of Deonte Banks in the first round and Tre Hawkins in the sixth round this year have increased the talent level in the cornerback room, which already includes top veteran Adoree Jackson, Cor'Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Nick McCloud and Amani Oruwariye.

Aaron Robinson, a third-round draft pick in 2021, would be on the list, but he is not ready to go coming off a major knee injury last season.

Jackson is the best of the bunch and there have been times, he has played slot cornerback while Banks and Hawkins have taken the outside positions. Holmes has gotten his reps, too.

“At the end of the day, I’m just happy to be on the field,” Holmes said Monday after the Giants held a short practice. “It doesn’t matter where I’m at in the rotation. I play this game because of the love and the passion and the competitor within me. I’m just happy I can line it up against some good guys on offense.”

Holmes, who had only two interceptions in his first three seasons, said there are a numbers of things he is working to improve. He wants to use hands a little less to avoid the illegal contact penalties, and he has been focusing this season on getting his feet in better position to react to plays.

Holmes did not have an interception last season and had one in each of his first two seasons. His other stats include 97 tackles, 15 passes defended, four quarterback hits, half a sack and one fumble recovery.

When asked about the possibility of getting a new contract after this season, he said he was focused on 2023.

“At the end of the day, there’s only so much you can control and I’m just controlling my physical well-being and my mental state," he said.

After missing the playoffs in his first two seasons, Holmes is excited about the future of the season after the Giants posted a 9-7-1 record under new coach Brian Daboll in 2022 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York even won a playoff game before losing in the divisional round to the Eagles.

“I’ve been here since year one and going on year four I’ve definitely seen a shift,” he said. “A shift of perspective, a shift of culture and a shift of just way of life. I’m just excited for what lies ahead.”

The Giants were only on the field for an hour. They will be in Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday, holding joint practices with the Detroit Lions. The teams will play their opening preseason game on Friday night.

“I can’t wait,” receiver Parris Campbell said. “Just super excited to put what we’ve been working on in practice against another opponent. Our defense, they’ve kind of got an idea of what we’re doing nine times out of 10. So, sometimes it can be frustrating in practice, but excited to put some film out there and compete with some other talent."

Broncos back to conventional approach

Englewood, Colo. – The Denver Broncos are taking a different approach to the preseason a year after sitting the starters backfired on them.

Coach Sean Payton, who last week walked back critical comments of his predecessor and others in a misguided defense of Russell Wilson, has said all along that he'll play his starters in the preseason, beginning with Denver's game at Arizona on Friday.

That includes Wilson, who didn't take a snap last year until the opener at Seattle – after he'd signed a nearly quarter-billion dollar extension.

After reiterating over the weekend his intention to play his starters, Payton expounded upon those plans after a Monday practice that was closed to the public, suggesting his front-line players could see somewhere between 15 and 18 snaps in the first exhibition game.

“It's not time in the game; it's really more of a pitch count for these guys,” Payton said.

Asked what he wanted to see in the Broncos' first preseason action, Payton said there was plenty, beginning with his players going full speed with a full grasp of their assignments so that the coaching staff can “evaluate them versus a different scheme.”

“It’s probably just as easy to answer the question as to what I don’t want to see,” Payton continued. “I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field. I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing, sunglasses on and Gilligan hats on and interviews during the game. That’s what I don’t want to see, but we will communicate all of that."

Floppy or bucket hats – or what Payton calls “Gilligan” hats – are a popular NFL trend and coincidentally, Nathaniel Hackett was fond of wearing one when he was the Broncos' head coach last year.

Payton wasn't aiming another potshot at his predecessor, however, just expressing his disdain for players who don the hats on the sideline after their day is done.

Payton recently expressed remorse after telling a reporter the work Hackett did in Denver last year constituted “one of the worst coaching jobs in the NFL” and saying there were “20 dirty hands” around Wilson's career-worst season in 2022. Those comments drew criticism from Jets coach Robert Saleh, who hired Hackett as his offensive coordinator in January, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and Hackett himself. Payton said he regretted his sharp words, which are sure to be rehashed when the Jets visit the Broncos in Week 5.

Payton also said in that interview that he was doing just about everything the opposite of what was done last year in Denver, where Hackett ditched training camp staples such as 7-on-7 passing drills and 1-on-1 pass rush drills and hardly ever had his players go full speed or hit each other in full pads, all in an effort to keep them from getting hurt.

The approach backfired when the Broncos got off to a poor start and never recovered, in large part because of an injury epidemic in the opening weeks of the season.

Payton's team has also been dealing with a rash of injuries, beginning with wide receiver Tim Patrick's torn left Achilles almost a year to the day after he tore his right ACL. Patrick will miss the entire season for a second straight year.

Linebacker Jonas Griffith (ACL) got hurt last week and linebacker Baron Browning (knee) is on the active/PUP list. Guard Yasir Durant (undisclosed) is on IR. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (knee) is on the active/non-football injury list. Cornerback Riley Moss underwent a core muscle repair surgery last week and wide receiver KJ Hamler was released with a heart condition with plans to bring him back after the season starts.

Also, star safety Justin Simmons didn't practice Monday and Payton said Simmons was dealing with a strained groin.

Payton didn't say how long he expected Simmons to be out but did indicate it will be long enough to get a look at other safeties on the roster, and that most likely encompasses the preseason opener against the Cardinals.

“He’s a veteran player and a great communicator. He’s someone that’s always in the right spot, he’s savvy, he’s smart,” Payton said. “Some other younger guys will step in. … We’ll be smart with him and eventually get him back, but in the meantime other guys will get the chance to get in and get some reps."

Browns rebuild defensive line

Berea, Ohio – Cleveland's rebuilt defensive line depth suddenly has some weak spots.

Second-year ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas are both sidelined with knee injuries and could miss significant time – and possibly the start of the regular season.

Before Monday's practice, which was held outdoors despite a steady rain, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Wright and Thomas are hurt while providing few other details or a timetable for recovery.

Stefanski did say the injuries could stretch into the regular season, which begins Sept. 10 against Cincinnati.

During practice, No. 2 running back Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury and backup guard Drew Forbes was carted off with a back injury. The extent of their injuries is not yet known. The Browns are off Tuesday and will play their home exhibition opener Friday against the Washington Commanders.

Stefanski said one of the ends was injured in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets and the other was hurt during practice Saturday.

Wright and Thomas are listed as Cleveland's respective Nos. 4 and 5 ends behind All-Pro Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

The Browns revamped their defensive front this offseason – Smith came via trade and Okoronkwo as a free agent – after the unit underperformed in 2022.

Wright and Thomas both missed Sunday's workout along with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who got poked in the eye.

Thomas, a seventh-round pick in 2022, was on the field for 25 plays against the Jets. Wright played 15 snaps.

Cleveland selected Wright, who played at UAB, in the third round in 2022. Thomas, a standout at Oklahoma, was picked in the seventh round that year.

The Browns signed end Charles Wiley to help offset the injuries. He played at Texas-San Antonio and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants last season.