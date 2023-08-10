Lions make Bridgewater addition official; running back Jackson abruptly retires

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions officially announced the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Thursday as part of a handful of moves ahead of the team's preseason opener. The biggest surprise from the transactions was the retirement of running back Justin Jackson, who had been on track for a roster spot as a key contributor on special teams.

To replace Jackson, the Lions signed running back Benny Snell. A fourth-round pick out of Kentucky in 2019, Snell has spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he amassed nearly 1,100 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns.

Jackson, 27, whom the team recently re-signed, had been competing with Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson for the No. 3 running back spot behind the lead tandem of David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

To clear the additional roster spot, the Lions released guard Logan Stenberg, a fourth-round draft pick for the team in 2020.

