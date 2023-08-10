Wednesday's NFL: Packers, Bengals scuffle during joint practice ahead of Friday opener

Associated Press

The Detroit News

Cincinnati – Punches were thrown and players tossed to the ground during scuffles that interrupted a joint practice Wednesday between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their preseason opener.

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was at the center of a couple of fights that briefly delayed the practice. Jenkins connected with a punch to the head of Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader and was walked off the field by a coach.

The fracas didn't escalate to the level of the helmet-swinging melee between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice in Cincinnati last year. That one ended the session immediately.

“Emotions get high,” Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “I know (Jenkins will) never do it in the game. He’s never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it’s a little bit different. You know you shouldn’t, but you also know there’s no consequences.”

The Bengals and Packers play Friday night at Paycor Stadium.

Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow, who strained a calf muscle early in Bengals camp, rode to the practice field on a golf cart and walked around on the sideline during the session in street clothes. There is no timetable for his return. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow, who is eligible for a new contract making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, will be out “several more weeks.”

“It’s always nice to have his presence out there,” Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “It’s good for guys to see him out. He’s been rehabbing quite a bit, he’s doing a good job and to have him out at practice is always beneficial. Guys like seeing him too. I think you saw everybody excited to have him out, standing around watching.”

Backups Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning took the snaps during practice and will play in the preseason game. Siemian is a seventh-year veteran who has played for the Broncos, Jets, Saints and Bears.

Browning was a member of the Bengals practice squad last year, who has yet to play in an NFL game.

Taylor said few Bengals starters will play Friday night, but that may change in the last two preseason games. The Bengals and Packers rested most of their starters for all their preseason games last year.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a plan is still being worked out, but it's possible that presumptive starting quarterback Jordan Love and the first-team offense will get some time on the field.

“I would say it's a pretty good chance they're going to be out there in some capacity,” LaFleur said.

The 24-year-old Love took most of the snaps for Green Bay in the joint practice. Love is entering his first year as a starter after spending the past three seasons backing up four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets.

Love threw a long touchdown to Romeo Doubs, who beat Cincinnati defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt on the play. Love also tossed two touchdown passes and an interception during the red zone period.

The Packers' other quarterbacks are rookie fifth-round draft pick Sean Clifford and Alex McGough, who hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game.

Vikings' defense redone under Flores

Eagan, Minn. – Minnesota's defense broke down again last season. Brian Flores has been trying everything he can to fix it.

After ranking second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed and giving up the fourth-most points in the league last season under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the Vikings turned to Flores and turned over more than half of their starting lineup.

The most noticeable shift has been a more aggressive approach to coverage and pressure. The Vikings, trying to keep their young cornerbacks from being picked apart, employed a more passive and cautious strategy under Donatell that hurt them badly down the stretch when Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith weren't able to finish their rush with a sack.

“It’s doing it smart. It’s showing different looks. It’s making the offense feel pressure, even when we’re not pressuring. So it’s going to be fun,” linebacker Jordan Hicks said. “As a defensive guy, you innately have an aggressive mindset, so to have a D-coordinator who aligns with that, who understands that, I think one of the big things that B-Flo brings. He gives the defense freedom to be run by the players.”

Change is no guarantee of improvement, of course, but the new identity of this defense has made an unmistakable impact on the first two weeks of training camp.

“I’ve been wearing out my quarterback coach in meetings, asking him, ‘How do you want to block that? How do you want to block this?’” quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

Never mind that the Vikings won't face the scheme during the regular season. The offense has been getting quite the test in full-team drills.

“It’s very tough. That’s an understatement,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “I am fascinated by it. I don’t know how they get it done over there."

The hallmark of the scheme, which has a basis in a 3-4 alignment but will switch to a 4-3 if the opponent calls for it, is to send pass rushers from unpredictable places and make the offense unsure about where the extra pressure will come from. The cornerbacks are taught to be as physical as possible at the line to throw the timing off for the receivers.

“I already like it,” cornerback Akayleb Evans said. “That’s how I think football should be played.”

There's simply a lot going on before and after the snap, ideally saddling the quarterback with even more to process than he already has to in a few precious seconds.

“It’s only making us better, and hopefully once we get to the real football, the things that other teams show us are going to be at least a little bit less stressful,” Phillips said.

The only returning starters are Hunter as an edge rusher, Harrison Phillips as an interior lineman, Hicks at inside linebacker and Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum at the safety spots.

“I’m just focused on this year, this group, their ability to play fast, play physical and really enjoy playing the game and having fun out there,” Flores said. “That’s really a big part of it as far as playing good defense. The good defenses that I’ve been a part of, they have a lot of fun.”

The players have been feeding off the palpable intensity and the focus on the finer details that Flores has infused into the group.

“It’s our system. He gives us the floor to control it,” Evans said, “and he makes us feel like we have a part of it. When he gives us that freedom, we all play fast.”

Browns QB Watson set to start

Berea, Ohio – Deshaun Watson's debut with the Cleveland Browns last summer was hyped and largely horrid.

This year's lacks any hysteria.

Watson, who was on the field for just eight plays in the 2022 preseason, will start Friday night against the Washington Commanders, giving him another chance to knock off some of the rust he developed during his lengthy NFL suspension.

A year ago, Watson, fresh off signing a controversial $230 million contract with Cleveland, hadn't played in 19 months and was only days from being punished by the league for violating its personal conduct policy when the Browns played at Jacksonville.

More than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston, and the buildup to his first game with Cleveland was extraordinary for the preseason.

Before taking the field against the Jaguars, Watson offered his first public apology “to all the women I have impacted” and then played some forgettable football.

Roundly booed throughout his three series, Watson competed just 1 of 5 passes for 7 yards and didn't pick up a first down. He was also targeted by fans, who jeered him with vulgar chants.

On Wednesday, Watson said he barely remembers that warm night in Florida. A lot has happened since.

“It's like a blur, to be honest," he said.

Things are clearer now for Cleveland's much-debated quarterback, whose latest fresh start begins Friday.

Watson said before Wednesday's practice that he doesn't know how long coach Kevin Stefanski will play him against the Commanders, but that he's looking forward to the chance to work on “operational” aspects of the game.

The Browns open on Sept. 10 against Cincinnati.

“It doesn’t even matter to me,” Watson said when asked how much he'd like to play. "I’m a competitor, so however long he (Stefanski) wants us to play, I’m going to go out there and compete for that length of time and we'll see what happens.”

Stefanski intends to play Watson and the “majority” of Cleveland's starters. He has a number of plays in mind, but he said the actual amount will be dependent on “if you’re getting what you want accomplished.”

The Browns sat Watson in their final two preseason games last year so they could get Jacoby Brissett ready to start.

When Watson returned from his suspension, he went 3-3 as a starter and rarely looked like a former Pro Bowl QB – never mind an elite one – or worthy of the fully guaranteed investment the Browns made him.

Watson's rust was as orange as a Cleveland helmet.

Does he still have some?

“I have no idea,” Watson said. “It’s just really once we get out there and play, we’ll see what happens and go from there.”

Stefanski deferred to his starting QB when asked if there is any carryover.

“I would tell I'm you very pleased with where he is right now in these practices,” said Stefanski, adding all four Cleveland quarterbacks will play.

Watson sat out last week's Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets, and is eager to get on the field. He's not taking any snaps – even in the preseason – for granted.

“It’s everything,” he said. “You just got to get that routine again. You just got to start fresh, get back to the basics of how you get yourself prepared for the game, mentally, physically, and just really just operational for the team so we can go out there and be sharp.”

Watson has had a solid training camp, but there have been days when Cleveland's revamped defense has dominated. He's embraced the challenge of scrambling away from All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett or trying to complete a pass to his favorite new target, wide receiver Elijah Moore, with Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward in coverage.

And while the defense has enjoyed the upper hand throughout much of camp, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo has seen enough moments of brilliance from Watson to think he's going to have a special season.

"Oh, man, that guy,” Okoronkwo said. “He has an arm – from the side throws to the deep throws. I mean, Deshaun Watson is Deshaun Watson. He definitely was rusty last year. Who wouldn’t be after missing that much ball?

"But y’all are going to see Deshaun Watson football this year, for sure.”

Rivera clarifies statement about Commanders

Ashburn, Va. – Ron Rivera said Wednesday he spoke to Eric Bieniemy about his comments that some Washington Commanders players expressed concern over the new offensive coordinator’s coaching style, apologizing for the remarks that put him in hot water around the NFL.

Rivera attempted to clarify what he said about players coming to him to ask about Bieniemy's vocal approach on the practice field.

“I basically told him I put my foot in my mouth,” Rivera said. “I think what I said wasn’t as clear as it needed to be. And I think the understanding of it is just the fact that I think everybody is making, in my opinion, a little more than needs to be made of this.”

Rivera, who hired Bieniemy fresh off the longtime assistant winning a second Super Bowl with Kansas City, said it was his intent to explain that coaches have different ways of doing things. He did that by contrasting Bieniemy with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who like Rivera has been a head coach in the pros before.

Bieniemy has not been hired for a head job in the NFL, despite interviewing with nearly half the league.

Players who worked under Bieniemy with the Chiefs came to his defense, including now-Miami receiver Tyreek Hill, who said on social media, “There is no other coach that has your back” like Bieniemy.

“Take that coaching and get better,” Hill posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s tough but I promise you it will make you better.”

Bieniemy defended himself Tuesday, saying he has always been an intense coach who demands a lot from players.

“My job is to make sure that we’re doing it the right way,” Bieniemy said. “There’s a way to do it. Do they understand that? Yes, because they’re seeing the results. Will everybody buy in? I believe so, but if not, it’s OK, because you know what: My No. 1 job is to help take these guys to another level.”

Cost of Bills' stadium skyrockets

Orchard Park, N.Y. – Three months since construction began on their new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch with the latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost overruns, four people with direct knowledge or who were briefed on the financial details told The Associated Press this week.

What was initially estimated to cost $1.4 billion in March 2022, and increased to $1.54 billion months later, is now projected to have jumped to $1.65 billion and approaching $1.7 billion, the people told the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed those figures.

The rising price tag is notable because the Bills are contractually required to cover any overruns beyond the then-agreed to cost of $1.4 billion as part of the tentative deal the team reached with the state and Erie County 16 months ago.

Increased labor and material costs were cited for the increased price, with one person saying one line item has already come in at $75 million over budget. Another person said a delay in sending out bids also had an effect in upping the cost.

The Athletic first reported on the cost overruns last weekend, and cited unidentified individuals as projecting the stadium’s price tag potentially reaching $1.9 billion.

Newly appointed Bills COO John Roth called the projections premature and speculative at best.

“We don’t know enough yet to confirm this,” Roth told the AP on Wednesday, noting only a small percentage of the contracts and bids have been completed.

Roth took over three weeks ago after Ron Raccuia was abruptly fired.

Raccuia was involved in stadium negotiations and took on an even larger role over the final year after team co-owner Kim Pegula suffered a debilitating heart attack in June 2022. Raccuia was fired last month, with co-owner Terry Pegula taking over as team president and designating a three-person committee – headed by Roth – to oversee the Bills and the construction project.

A ballooning price tag would place a larger-than-expected burden on the Bills, who were initially committed to covering $550 million of the construction costs. Their share now stands to potentially match the taxpayer contribution of $850 million, with $650 million due from the state, and the remainder from Erie County.

The Bills agreed to cover the cost overruns in exchange for having full control over the stadium’s design and construction.

One of the people told the AP before negotiations began that overruns were expected based on the Bills' projected cost of $1.4 billion. The Bills had initially pegged the cost of the stadium at about $1.5 billion before switching design firms.

The Bills are funding their share through the NFL’s G4 loan program. The rest of the money is being raised through a first-time seat licensing fee for season-ticket holders.

It’s unclear how the Bills would make up the difference, and what cost-cutting measures they can make to the design of a 60,000-plus seat facility being built across from their current home in Orchard Park, New York.

The rising projections come as the Pegulas, who also own the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, are expected to soon approach the city to discuss long-needed renovations to the team’s downtown arena.

KeyBank Center has not had a major upgrade since it opened in 1996, and needs work to its roof, concourses and seating bowls.

The renovation needs are so significant the project would have to be spread out over several offseasons.

Pegula has a projected net worth of $6.7 billion and made his fortune through the natural gas industry by discovering and then selling off the drilling rights of tracts of gas-rich fields across the country.

Pegula, for example, helped fund his $1.4 billion purchase of the Bills in 2014 by selling the drilling rights on about 75,000 acres of land in Ohio and West Virginia for $1.75 billion.