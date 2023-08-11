Lions GM Brad Holmes: 'I've always been a huge Teddy Bridgewater fan'

Detroit — Peyton and Eli Manning have some simulcast competition.

The Detroit Lions fired up an alternate broadcast of their own for Friday night’s preseason opener against the New York Giants at Ford Field, featuring a whole host of Detroit-centric guests.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes, former Lions Golden Tate and Glover Quin and Red Wings legend Darren McCarty, amongst others, joined NFL analyst Peter Schrager for the alternate broadcast on DetroitLions.com.

First things first, Holmes was finally able to comment on his new signing at quarterback. The Lions on Friday officially announced the signing of longtime backup Teddy Bridgewater, giving security to the quarterback position in a critical season.

Holmes said the team had tried to acquire the 30-year-old Bridgewater earlier in free agency, “and sometimes, man, it just takes you a little bit longer. It was one of those situations where we couldn’t get it done at the time.”

“I’ve always been a huge Bridgewater fan, ever since he came out of Louisville. … He wins, he’s efficient, he’s got good feet…and he throws a good ball,” Holmes said. “We wanted to bring some more competition with Nate Sudfeld and I think that will be a good battle throughout camp.”

Rookie linebacker Jack Campbell had a strong showing in his preseason debut Friday night, confirming what Holmes told Schrager on the broadcast: “We got a blood-bath competition at inside linebacker.”

Holmes said he’s been pleased with the progress of Campbell so far — especially as of late.

“We knew he was gonna be a bit of a project, but he’s got all the traits…and the lights (have) just kept coming on incrementally as time’s gone by, and now, it seems like it’s kind of clicked,” Holmes said. “It’s about the timeline where it should turn on. … At the end of the day, (too much competition is) a very good problem to have and it makes you sleep good at night.”

While Holmes was talking with Schrager, Lions rookie safety Brian Branch exploded for a monster hit on Giants receiver Cole Beasley early in the first quarter.

“We’ve seen that all training camp,” Holmes chimed in, adding that Branch has been “all business” since his arrival in Detroit.

“He’s been very good, I will say that. It goes back to just getting football players, man. We don’t really get caught (up in) the whole, ‘Well, we just signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, so we can’t get a nickel,’” Holmes said. “Nah, man. This guy’s a ballplayer. … If he finds a role, he finds a role. If he doesn’t, we know he’ll be a good special teams player.”

Schrager asked Holmes if the plan for using rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has become clearer throughout training camp and just how much the team plans to use him out wide as a receiver.

“I mean, I would say just be prepared for anything with him. Like I said on your podcast, he’s a positionless weapon, but yeah, he’s done a nice job and we’re really excited about him,” Holmes said. “This is real…it’s not just gonna be pass game stuff with him. He’s an all-around player. This is good action for him right now.”

Holmes also commented positively about the pass protection of Gibbs. He was pleased with the preseason debut for undrafted rookie receiver Chase Cota.

“He’s another one who’s been showing up in these joint practices. I was happy for him,” Holmes said.

Lions special assistant Chris Spielman popped in for a few minutes to end the broadcast. Spielman said the team's defensive line is one of the strengths of the team, contrary to popular belief, and noted second-year edge rusher James Houston had been in the backfield all night.

"The difference…between two years ago and now in our defense is that we have depth everywhere," Spielman said. "What depth creates is competition. We didn't have competition two years ago. We had a little bit of competition a year ago but not enough for my liking."

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi