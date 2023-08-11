Former Pro Bowler Lomas Brown to be inducted into 'Pride of the Lions'

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will induct former offensive tackle and current Lions radio analyst Lomas Brown into the franchise's "Pride of the Lions" at halftime of Week 8's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football," the team announced Friday.

Brown becomes the 20th Lions great to join the "Pride of the Lions," a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the franchise's best players.

"The Detroit Lions are proud to induct Lomas Brown into Pride of the Lions and it couldn't be more deserved," Lions president Rod Wood said. "Lomas was a fundamental piece of our team success in the 90s and enjoyed a long and greatly successful NFL career. He continues to be a positive presence not only in our organization, but in the greater community as well. He is a bridge to our fans, our Lions Legends, and is as much a part of our history as our future.”

Brown, 60, was drafted sixth overall by the Lions in 1985 and would go on to play 11 years in Detroit and 18 years overall in the NFL after an All-American career at Florida. He started 251 games over his career, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and one First-Team All-Pro honor. He won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his final season in the league.

Brown joined the Lions' radio broadcast on WJR in 2018 as the replacement for longtime analyst Jim Brandstatter.

