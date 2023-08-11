Lions fans frustrated after Fox broadcast interrupted by tornado coverage

The Detroit News

Detroit Lions fans voiced displeasure on Friday night when Fox 2 interrupted the preseason opener against the New York Giants in order to broadcast tornado warnings.

A split-TV screen showed the Lions' game action but without audio for more than 45 minutes during the 21-16 victory over the Giants.

Fox 2 meterologist Stephanie Mead delivered tornado coverage until 9:35 p.m.

"I'd rather die from this tornado than listen to this weather lady on Fox 2 for one more minute during this Lions game," tweeted Lions fan Chris Rai.

"I'm all for not getting sucked up in a tornado, but to interrupt my Lions game the entire second half is unacceptable," Steve Evans tweeted.

Lions reporter Jennifer Hammond of Fox 2 went on Twitter and said that "one of the stipulations of a broadcast license from the FCC is that TV stations exist to serve public interest."

In Hammond's tweet, she said "news stations have to preempt programming to cover ongoing tornado warnings within their markets or risk losing their broadcast license."

Hammond's explanation didn't stop other frustrated fans from speaking out on social media.

Other fans understood the decision to interrupt the broadcast.

A tornado tore through the city of Perry on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, as the latest round of severe weather rifled through Michigan.

"Damage reported includes extensive tree damage, trees on homes and some damage to downtown buildings," the National Weather Service reported.