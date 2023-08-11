Lions sign multi-faceted contributor Raymond to two-year extension

Allen Park — When Kalif Raymond first signed with the Detroit Lions in 2021, no one could be sure he'd even make the team's roster out of training camp. Two years later, he's an integral piece on offense, special teams and for the team's culture. And on Friday, hours before the Lions' preseason opener, the franchise rewarded the veteran receiver with a new, two-year extension that will keep him in Detroit through the 2025 season.

Terms of the contract weren't immediately available.

Raymond was something of a journeyman when he arrived in Detroit. An undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he had spent time with four teams, including a recent, two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. But even there, his contributions were minimal. In 24 games, he returned a combined 30 kickoffs and punts, while catching just 18 passes for 357 yards and a touchdown.

With the Lions, he has unlocked his potential, setting career highs in receiving yards each of the past two seasons while hauling in 95 balls. He's also developed into one of the league's top return men, earning second-team All-Pro honors on punt returns last season after averaging 13.2 yards per attempt.

He had been set to play on the final year of a two-year, $5 million contract he signed last offseason.

This training camp, Raymond has been running with first-team offense and he's expected to play a large role to begin the season, while former first-round pick Jameson Williams serves a six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.

“Yeah, Leaf is our ironman," Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier this offense. "Particularly in that room, he is a guy that has been there for us and when we have needed him, he has always shown up. And Leaf and I talked about this, last year, part of the plan was he was going to be a specialized player for us. He was going to get 15 reps a game, he is our starting punt returner, and it was we’re going to utilize him, keep him fresh.

"Well, shoot man, the injuries we had, he got thrust back into really a starting role for us, and he can play all of the positions," Campbell continued. "He can play the X, he can play the slot, he can play the Z. He is smart, he is tough., he is headsy, he is a go-getter, he is resilient. He is a huge asset for us. Thank God we have him."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers