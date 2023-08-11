Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants, NFL preseason opener

By Alex Faber

Special to The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions kick off their three-game preseason slate against the New York Giants this evening, as the offseason hype train makes its first stop.

The game likely won't feature many starters, with the focus turned more towards reps for the reserves rather than crafting winning formula.

Positional battles across the roster will be the narrative to key-in on. Justin Jackson's retirement and Craig Reynolds injury have ratcheted up the roster battle in the running back room, as Jermar Jefferson, Mohamed Ibrahim and a couple new signings fight for a spot behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Beside the roster battles, the play of Jameson Williams could be the most intriguing aspect of the game. The second-year wide receiver became a hot topic of the offseason after facing a six-game suspension due to breaking the NFL's gambling policy. He'll get a few opportunities to see the field during the preseason before he serves his suspension to open the year.

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

▶ What: NFL preseason opener for both teams

▶ Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: XXXX/97.1 FM