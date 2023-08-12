Even though it's hard on Lions, Campbell respects RB Jackson's decision to retire

Detroit — The Lions' running back rotation for Friday's preseason opener looked quite a bit different than most would have envisioned a week earlier.

Sure, first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs was the first man up and got in some good work during the opening half before taking a seat. But after that it was Devine Ozigbo and Benny Snell shouldering the load in the team's come-from-behind victory over the New York Giants.

If you weren't paying attention to the transaction wire earlier in the week, you might find yourself saying, "Who?"

Ozigbo had a practice and a half with the Lions after signing with the team Wednesday. Snell didn't even get that, joining the Lions a little more than 24 hours before the game against the Giants. That's how quickly things can change in the NFL.

The Lions were likely expecting plenty of playing time for Jermar Jefferson, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson, the three contenders for the roster's No. 3 running back job. But Jefferson and Reynolds are banged up and the 27-year-old Jackson abruptly retired Thursday.

After the game Friday night, coach Dan Campbell expressed his mix of disappointment and contentment with Jackson's decision.

"Listen, it's hard," Campbell said. "I would say for us it's hard because he was having a really good camp. It was good to get him back and he brought value to us. But, at the end of the day, he's in a good place. He just felt like this is where my life is going right now. I feel like it's time for me to move on.

"There was no ill will. He just came to the crossroads and was like, hey, this is what I feel is right. I respect that, man. I wish him the best. If I can help him in any way, I will. We're going to miss him, but he's been a pro, man. He was having a heck of a camp."

Jackson, who had only recently re-signed with the Lions after serving as the team's primary kick returner last year, had instantly thrust himself to the forefront of that No. 3 running back competition. Now, it's seemingly between Reynolds and Jefferson, although the door has opened for Ozigbo, Snell and rookie Mohamed Ibrahim to step up and snatch it.

Ozigbo led the Lions with 11 carries for 31 yards against the Giants, while Snell was featured on the game-winning drive and finished with 23 yards on six carries. Ibrahim was less productive with 9 yards on four carries.

