List of Lions players who didn't play in preseason opener against Giants

Detroit — There was a lot of interest in who would and wouldn't be playing in the Detroit Lions' preseason opener. And while there was some easy assumptions to be made, based on the fact most teams rest starters and key veterans after joint practices, coach Dan Campbell didn't confirm any plans ahead of Friday's game.

We tracked starters and substitutions throughout the game against the New York Giants and here's the full list of Lions players who didn't participate.

Offense

Wide receiver Marvin Jones, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, quarterback Hendon Hooker (injured), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Craig Reynolds (injured), quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Denzel Mims (injured), wide receiver Trinity Benson (injured), running back Jermar Jefferson (injured), offensive tackle Penei Sewell, guard Graham Glasgow, offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda (injured), offensive tackle Max Pircher, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, tight end Darrell Daniels (injured)

Defense

Cornerback Cam Sutton, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (injured), safety Tracy Walker, safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Jerry Jacobs, defensive end Charles Harris, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

