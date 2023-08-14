Lions add cornerback, center and receiver to back end of roster

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made a few tweaks at the back end of the roster, bringing in a new cornerback, wide receiver and center the past couple of days.

Following Friday's preseason game, the Lions waived cornerback Tae Haynes, signing undrafted rookie corner Colby Richardson to fill the roster spot. Additionally, the team is adding center Alex Mollette to replace Ross Pierschbacher, who was waived/injured after leaving Friday's game in the first half.

Finally, the team waived/injured receiver Trey Quinn, re-signing Avery Davis, who had been waived last week.

Richardson, who spent last year with LSU as a graduate transfer, spent the previous five at McNeese State. For his college career, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder appeared in 41 games (26 starts) and intercepted three passes.

As for Mollette, he was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts after spending time with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL. He started 46 games for Marshall from 2016-21, seeing action at center, right guard and left guard.

