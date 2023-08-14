Monday's NFL: John Harbaugh praises ex-Ravens RB killed in motorcycle crash

Associated Press

The Detroit News

Owings Mills, Md. – Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said. He was 28.

Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The SUV was making a left turn when Collins' motorcycle hit its rear passenger side. The impact caused Collins to go through a window of the SUV and come to rest inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, whose name was withheld, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.

The Seahawks released a statement from Collins' family Monday night

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality,” the statement said. “We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Collins played in college at Arkansas, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons. He's second to Darren McFadden on the school's career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

The Razorbacks were down by seven in overtime and faced fourth-and-25. Brandon Allen’s pass was complete to Hunter Henry, who was about to be tackled near the sideline, well short of the line to gain. Henry desperately flung the ball backwards toward the middle of the field. The ball bounced to Collins, who took off toward the other sideline and got the first down.

Arkansas eventually won 53-52.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” the Arkansas football account posted on social media. “His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Collins played this year for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

Jaguars reunite with long snapper Tinker

Jacksonville, Fla. – Jacksonville brought back veteran long snapper Carson Tinker on Monday, signing him to a contract nearly five years after he last played for the Jaguars.

Starting long snapper Ross Matiscik injured his right shoulder while making a tackle – and forcing a fumble – in the team’s preseason opener at Dallas on Saturday. Coach Doug Pederson said Monday the team was “leaning toward holding him out” during two days of joint practices and an exhibition game at Detroit this week.

“I don’t want to have any setbacks with him at this point,” Pederson said. “We’ll see where he is at the end of the week.”

So Tinker will step in and get a chance to show off for the rest of the league.

Tinker originally signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent from Alabama in 2013. He won the job in training camp and was a mainstay in the locker room until tearing a knee ligament during training camp in 2017. He returned the following year but landed on IR again with more knee issues. The Jaguars cut him in 2019.

He was out of the league for a year and has bounced around since, spending time with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle.

Without Matiscik sidelined against the Cowboys, the Jaguars turned to reserve tight end Josh Pederson – the coach’s son – to handle special teams snaps. The younger Pederson was far from perfect but got a shoutout from Dad for the effort.

“He’s never done it before in a game,” the coach said. “My hat’s off to him for going in there and bailing us out. But we can’t obviously go into a game that way, so we’ll make sure we have an answer.”

Also Monday, the Jaguars activated left guard Ben Bartch from the active/physically unable to perform list. Bartch passed his physical and will continue to move toward a full return from a torn knee ligament sustained early last season. … Jacksonville also placed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve.

Browns' Garrett leaves practice with foot injury

Philadelphia – Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was one of three Cleveland starters forced to leave the field early with injuries Monday during the first of two joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett returned later to sign autographs for fans after the session at the NovaCare Complex. The 27-year-old came back without wearing shoes and seemed to be slightly favoring his leg as he headed to the bus.

The team did not provide any specifics on Garrett's injury following practice.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to be speak before Tuesday's afternoon workout. The Browns and Eagles are practicing together for the second time in two seasons before facing each other in an exhibition on Thursday.

Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward left during 11-on-11 drills and was being treated for an unspecified illness, the team said.

Also, right tackle Jack Conklin is being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken off about halfway through the workout.

Although Ward went out, the Browns did get back starting cornerback Greg Newsome, who practiced for the first time in two weeks after being sidelined with a groin strain.

Stefanski said previously that the Browns would play “primarily backups” in Thursday's game.

Jets add ex-Vikings RB Cook

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets' offense just got another big-time playmaker.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook, who turned 28 last week, has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against the Vikings’ salary cap.

After a few weeks of speculation about where he'd sign, Cook joins a revamped Jets offense led by Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and includes wide receiver Garrett Wilson, last season's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Cook visited with New York on July 30 and watched practice after saying during an interview on NFL Network's “Good Morning Football” the Jets “are right at the top of the list” and the odds of signing with them were “pretty high.”

The former Florida State star also said in the interview he was interested in the Miami Dolphins and that it would be “a Cinderella story" to play for his hometown team.

Instead, he picked the Jets. And it's another sign New York is going all-in to not only end the NFL's longest postseason drought at 12 seasons, but to go deep into the playoffs.

“We’ll never say no to a great player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said recently while confirming the team's interest. “If the opportunity presents itself in the right way. So we’re excited about him and his visit."

The Jets wanted to make sure his surgically repaired shoulder checked out OK during his visit.

“He’s dynamic,” Saleh said. “He’s a dynamic ball carrier. He’s been a dynamic ball carrier for a long time. He’s great in the passing game. And so it’s just a matter of, like I said, all the details of that. I’m not going to get too detailed, but you can’t say no to a good football player. They usually find a way.”

Cook, who’s third on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 5,993 yards after six seasons with the Vikings, joins Rodgers in New York after the former Green Bay quarterback was acquired by the Jets in April. Rodgers has made it clear since joining the Jets he thinks the team could make a deep playoff run.

And Cook agrees with his new quarterback.

“It’s a unique situation because I think they’re building something special over there,” Cook told ”Good Morning Football.” “When you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB, you always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and just learn from. A-Rod is a four-time MVP. So, just being around a guy like that you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player.

“That’s what I’m looking to do.”

Cook also gives New York some insurance in the backfield with Breece Hall working his way back from a knee injury that cut short a promising rookie season. The Jets also have Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Damarea Crockett, fifth-round draft pick Israel Abanikanda and undrafted free agent Travis Dye at the position.

New York, which had one of the league’s least-productive offenses under coordinator Mike LaFleur the past two years, expects to see major improvement this season. Rodgers attended all of the Jets’ voluntary offseason workouts while helping Hackett install the offense in which the quarterback won his last two NFL MVP awards in Green Bay in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers will have Wilson, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and former Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb at wide receiver, and C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert at tight end. Cook should complement them in the passing game while also boosting the running attack.

Cook has run for 47 touchdowns and also has 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five scores out of the backfield. He has also made the Pro Bowl four straight years and started every game last season, a first for him in the pros – although his 4.4 yards per rush were a career low.

NOTES: The Jets signed DE Jalyn Holmes and placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on injured reserve. Holmes has spent time with the Bears, Giants, Saints and Vikings since being a fourth-round pick of Minnesota out of Ohio State in 2018. Odenigbo was signed by New York last month a few days into training camp.

49ers' Lance fights for backup spot

Santa Clara, Calif. – Trey Lance has gone from the future franchise quarterback in San Francisco to one just fighting to maintain the role as the backup for the 49ers in just over two years.

Based on the shaky start he had in the exhibition opener, it appears Lance has more work to do to beat out Sam Darnold as the No. 2 quarterback in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday there were some encouraging signs.

“I thought he played a lot better as it ended," Shanahan said Monday. "He ended up doing some good things. I wish we would’ve converted that short yardage and kept him out there a little bit longer, but that’s some of the frustrating things about preseason.”

The box score numbers for Lance were fine as he went 10 for 15 for 112 yards and a touchdown. But the TD came on a throw that should have been intercepted by Duke Shelley, whose bobble led to Ross Dwelley’s catch in the end zone.

Shanahan called that pass “scary” but liked that Lance wasn't “gun shy” and took a chance.

“Those are things you learn from,” Shanahan said. “I kind of like seeing him trying to make that play, regardless of the result. Obviously we got a little bit lucky, it ended up being a good result. I wouldn’t have been happy if it was a pick, but I can understand what he saw.”

Lance had one other potential interception dropped by a defender and held onto the ball too long at times, contributing to the four sacks.

Lance didn’t get much help playing behind a second-string offensive line that struggled mightily against the Raiders defensive front. Lance was under pressure on half of his 20 drop-backs, according to Pro Football Focus, but also did little to help himself.

“For me, I was just excited to get back out there,” Lance said. “Honestly, that was the biggest thing, go play real football again, go compete again. So, that felt good, I guess first and foremost, but obviously the score showed it. But just from drive to drive, just got to execute better.”

The biggest issue for Lance is inexperience as he has thrown fewer than 700 passes combined in high school, college and the NFL.

But with a star-studded roster ready to compete for the Super Bowl, the Niners have little inclination to show patience at the most important position.

It wasn't supposed to be this way for Lance after the Niners traded three first-round picks to draft him third overall in 2021. He started two games as a rookie when Jimmy Garoppolo was hurt but was hampered by his own finger injury.

Lance then went into last season as the starter but struggled in a season-opening loss in a monsoon in Chicago and then went down with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter of the next game against Seattle.

By the time Lance returned to full health this offseason, the quarterback taken with the final pick of the 2022 draft had surpassed him on the depth chart.

Purdy won his first seven starts last season and helped San Francisco reach the NFC title game before injuring his elbow early in the loss at Philadelphia. Purdy underwent surgery in March but returned at the start of camp and has been firmly entrenched as the starter for the Niners.

That has led to a competition for the No. 2 job between Lance and fellow former No. 3 overall pick Darnold, who signed with San Francisco as a free agent this offseason after struggling with the Jets and Carolina.

Darnold looked better, going 5 for 8 for 84 yards, including a deep shot to Ronnie Bell on his first pass of the game.