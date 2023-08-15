With first game action in 19 months, Lions' Levi Onwuzurike clears meaningful hurdle

Allen Park — For so long, it's been about taking baby steps for Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. But Friday night was more of a giant leap forward.

Sure, it was only a preseason contest, but it was the first game action Onwuzurike has seen in more than 19 months, since the regular-season finale of his rookie season in 2021. He would go on to aggravate a back injury in training camp last year, which would sidelined him the remainder of the year.

After continuing to rehab through the early stages of the offseason program this spring, Onwuzurike finally got clearance to return to football activities prior to the start of camp. And so far, so good. After being slowly incorporated into practice, he's been full-go for the past couple of weeks with no signs of lingering issues.

Still, Friday was an important hurdle to clear, to prove to himself he was fully healed and ready to resume his once-promising career.

"It's like everything is resetting, resetting and then that moment is like, 'OK, you're good. Let's go and take the next step,'" Onwuzurike said. "AG (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) told me, 'All right, you got that over with. Now, it's time to take that next step.' That's true. I'm good, I feel good. I got that first game over with. That's the same (stuff) we've been waiting for since I got hurt that first game. That just means let's go, lock in and let's be about business."

Even more encouraging than being able to finish his first game was how well Onwuzurike produced while on the field. In 22 snaps, he flashed the explosiveness that made him a second-round draft pick in 2021, recording three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pair of quarterback pressures.

Onwuzurike is currently sitting between 280-285 pounds, about 10 lighter than when he arrived in Detroit, and likely where he'll stay. Like teammate Alim McNeill, Onwuzurike has been able to shed some excess weight, adding quickness without conceding power. But after watching the tape of his preseason performance, he feels there's still room to improve his conditioning.

More than anything, he's thankful he's back doing what he loves, and he's grateful to those who have helped him get here.

"Look, we have a great training staff here," Onwuzurike said. "They've got me doing some good exercises. They take care of us. I think, in general, we're a healthier team. And my doctor took care of me, in that aspect, so a lot of props to him. (My back) feels good right now."

Moseley's status still unclear

The Lions still aren't ready to rule out cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for the start of the regular season, but with a little more than three weeks until the team travels to Kansas City to face the defending champion Chiefs, time is running out for him to get physically acclimated enough to contribute.

"Obviously he’s on track (with his rehab), but it’s going to be a while," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "Kind of like what I said when we started camp, everything is really going to get pushed back probably four or five weeks from what we originally thought."

Moseley had a minor, cleanup procedure on his knee this offseason while continuing to work his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last October. The Lions signed him to a one-year deal as a free agent and he was expected to compete with Jerry Jacobs for a starting job once cleared.

Currently on the physically unable to perform list, Moseley will have to be added to the active roster before the start of the season or he would be required to sit out at least the first four games.

