Lions depth at WR being tested as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams exit practice

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions started Wednesday's joint practice relatively healthy, with just three reserves sitting out the session. But by the end of the day, the team was down four receivers after Jameson Williams pulled up on a deep route clutching his right hamstring and Amon-Ra St. Brown exited after getting his right ankle taped.

That leaves the Lions a few bodies short at wide receiver, given two of the three who were sidelined at the start were Denzel Mims and Maurice Alexander.

For Williams, it's just another frustrating turn for the ultra-talented second-year player. He missed most of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered at Alabama, missed a few practices earlier in camp with a hamstring issue, and will likely be out at least a few more days, all with a six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy looming.

As for St. Brown, the injury didn't appear serious. Unlike Williams, who went back into the facility for additional evaluation, St. Brown remained on the sideline and still did some work on the JUGS machine at the end of the day. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lions hold out the Pro Bowler the remainder of the week, out of an abundance of caution.

In more positive news, the Lions got several players back on the practice field Wednesday. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (ankle), cornerback Cam Sutton (illness), running backs Jermar Jefferson and Craig Reynolds and receiver Trinity Benson were all back in action.

