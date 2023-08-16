Former Lions coach Buddy Parker selected as Hall of Fame finalist

Allen Park — Former Detroit Lions player and coach Buddy Parker is on the cusp of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he was selected by the Hall's Senior Committee on Wednesday as the lone finalist from a group of 12 semifinalists in the coach and contributor category.

Parker played with the Lions his first two seasons, 1935-36, winning an NFL Championship in 1935. He was traded after the 1936 season to the Chicago Cardinals, where he played seven more years before transitioning into coaching.

Working as a position coach, Parker was promoted to Detroit's head job in 1951. He would lead the team to two more championships during his six-year stint in the role, in 1952 and 1953. He would go on to coach eight more years in Pittsburgh (1957-64). In those 15 total seasons, he amassed a career record of 104-75-9, pus a 3-1 mark in the postseason.

According to a press release from the Hall of Fame, Parker is credited with developing the two-minute offense and was also viewed as a defensive innovator, maximizing some of his roster's Hall of Fame talent from that era.

To earn enshrinement into the Hall, Parker will need to get the support of 80% of the 50 balloters when they convene to select the 2023 class in February. He was nominated ahead of some high-profile semifinalists, including Super Bowl winning coaches Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren and Mike Shanhan and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

