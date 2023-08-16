Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson fires up joint practices with Calvin Ridley showdown

Allen Park — When you’re from Florida, you don’t need a reason to trash talk.

In fact, Detroit Lions safety and Cocoa, Fla. native C.J. Gardner-Johnson said the only activity where he doesn’t run his mouth is sleep.

So, it shouldn’t come as any surprise, then, when all heck broke loose at Wednesday’s joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Gardner-Johnson frequently found himself lined up against fellow Floridian and Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley.

“Me and Cal go back to 7-on-7 in high school,” Gardner-Johnson said in response to a question about Ridley. Before he could finish that sentence, Ridley happened to be making an appearance in the back of the press scrum.

“He’s a good player, but he just talk too damn much,” Ridley interjected, as both players shared a laugh.

“Facts,” Gardner-Johnson responded. “I’m glad he's back, one of the best receivers in the game. All respect. We go back and we're from Florida, so there’s no animosity between us. It’s always competition, if you know Florida players get down. It just uplifts everybody’s game when a player of that caliber is on the field, not just me.”

Thus, a bow was placed on a wild day of joint practices that saw Ridley burn the Lions' defense on a handful of occasions and Gardner-Johnson break his helmet with a hit that forced a fumble on former Lion Jamal Agnew.

On a day in Allen Park where the Lions' offense looked uninspired and the defense took a second to get going, Gardner-Johnson was an X-factor — and perhaps provided a glimpse as to how he’ll help the defense get out of sticky situations come fall.

“Lead by example. You lead by actions. Everybody knows we talk, but I mean, when you back it up, you can talk as much crap as you want to. So, I mean, I think when I play at a high level, it feeds into my teammates. … three deep balls, but other than that, out of a two-hour practice? Only two deep balls? I’m cool with that,” Gardner-Johnson said.

“But, we can always get better. I don’t really see myself as making impact plays for myself. Those are like energizers for the team.”

After initially looking like he’d come in to play the nickel, Gardner-Johnson has been primarily at free safety throughout camp, where he played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season and tied for the league lead in interceptions. Personally, he doesn’t care where he plays.

“I (just) like playing football,” he said.

But putting Gardner-Johnson at free safety has opened up more opportunities for Lions rookie safety Brian Branch, who has been rock-steady in the early goings of his NFL career.

“That’s what you want from any rookie that you expect a lot of,” Gardner-Johnson said of Branch.

“S,o I mean, he’s over-exceeded expectations. … He can outplay everybody. So, I was just wanna see him continue to get better, day by day, and fight through camp.”

