Tuesday's NFL: Jaguars' Travon Walker plans to use his 'superpower' in Year 2

Jacksonville, Fla. – Travon Walker heard the whispers during his rookie year: He’s a project. He's a bust. He's an interior defensive lineman, not an edge rusher. He’s hardly the answer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And he’s certainly not Aidan Hutchinson.

He insists none has bothered him. Nonetheless, he used them as motivation.

Now, Walker is hellbent on proving he was worthy of the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s so confident that he’ll end up being the best of the class that he’s openly talking about a gold jacket – the one reserved for Pro Football Hall of Famers.

It doesn’t sound like hyperbole, either. Walker and the Jaguars believe the former Georgia standout has made huge strides since last season and will be a near-impossible-to-block defender in 2023.

“You can see the growth,” defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said. “Last year was a learning year for him. He learned how to pass rush. Now he’s to the point where he understands what he likes to do.

“I call it his superpower and I tell him all the time, ‘Use your superpower.’ He’s working on doing that. … We’re excited for him this year.”

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound outside linebacker from Georgia looks superhuman at times. Blessed with a rare combination of size, strength and speed, Walker had a game-changing interception in his NFL debut and notched three quarterback hits in two postseason games.

But he was mostly inconsistent in between. Walker finished with just 3 1/2 sacks in 15 regular-season games, falling well short of top-pick expectations.

He was too predictable at times, relying on power moves instead of mixing up his attacks. He was stout against the run, notching 49 tackles, and made several highlight-reel plays. But the all-important sacks rarely materialized. Making it worse: the guy many thought Jacksonville would draft at No. 1, Hutchinson, managed 9 1/2 sacks for Detroit.

Given Jacksonville’s recent track record of first-round picks – the list includes C.J. Henderson (2020), Taven Bryan (2018), Blake Bortles (2014), Justin Blackmon (2012) and Blaine Gabbert (2011) – no one would be surprised if they chose the wrong guy again.

But the Jaguars are confident Walker will eventually be a better all-around defender – and more consistent getting to quarterbacks – than anyone drafted in 2022.

“My expectation for Travon is to dominate,” teammate and fellow edge rusher Josh Allen said. “It’s what he expects of himself. … I expect him to dominate and to really show up and show out from the beginning to the end.”

Walker will share the spotlight and the field with Hutchinson this week as the Lions host the Jaguars for two days of joint practices leading into an exhibition game Saturday. Walker tends to sidestep any comparisons between the two, preferring to focus on his game and his progress.

“It’s a growth from my mentality last year,” Walker said. “I like to say I’ve always had a dog mentality. It’s just the little things that I had to learn from last year being a rookie. Just coming into the league, understanding a lot of different scheme things, mental things, how to switch up my game within the game and how to elevate as a player.

“It’s still the same mentality; it’s just time to take it to a new level.”

Walker has his sights set on the franchise single-season sack record of 14 1/2 set by Calais Campbell in 2017. It might seem like a lofty goal considering how his rookie year unfolded, but the Jaguars view it as a modest target for someone with his gifts. It also would be a solid step for a player already thinking about Canton.

“My main accolade is the gold jacket,” Walker said. “I feel like if I get the gold jacket, the Super Bowl, all of that’ll come with that.”

Improving the team’s pass rush – after 35 sacks in 2022 – was a main offseason talking point in Jacksonville, where general manager Trent Baalke used his first three draft picks on the offensive side of the ball. Baalke and coach Doug Pederson are counting on Walker, Allen and 2020 first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson picking up their games.

The Jaguars visited with 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, a meeting Pederson called “good.” Even if Clowney did join Jacksonville, he would be a backup behind Allen and Walker.

Simply put, the Jaguars are hesitant to do anything to disrupt Walker's trajectory – a path everyone around him vows will include fewer whispers and more shoutouts this season.

“It’s a lot easier now,” Walker said. “Basically, I’m just taking it to a new level, like algebra to pre-calculus.”

Chiefs dealing with injuries

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs decided to place tight end Jody Fortson on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, then proceeded to lose to injuries three wide receivers who were competing for a job when they returned to practice following their preseason opener.

The Chiefs have had high hopes that Fortson, a former college wide receiver, could develop into a pass-catching tight end to pair with Travis Kelce. But the perennial training camp star has been slowed by injuries when the regular season rolls around, missing most of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon and time last year with elbow and quad injuries.

He has appeared in 19 games with 14 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost wide receivers Nikko Remigio to a dislocated shoulder, Justyn Ross to knee and hamstring troubles and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a groin injury as they began their final week of camp at Missouri Western State University.

Remigio, an undersized undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, had been perhaps the biggest surprise of camp, and his solid performance in Sunday's preseason loss in New Orleans might have given him a boost toward sticking around – if not on the 53-man roster, then at least on the practice squad, where he could continue to develop.

“He's been killing it,” said fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' second-round draft pick out of SMU. “He’s going to show everybody why he should have been drafted.”

Remigio was hurt when he landed on his shoulder while making a spectacular catch down the sideline. He spent several minutes on the field, then more time in the trainers' tent, before he got into a cart and was driven to the locker rooms.

It wasn't clear when Ross and Smith-Marsette were hurt, though neither of their injuries appeared to be serious.

If Remigio has been the surprise of camp, Ross has been the feel-good story. He missed an entire season at Clemson to have a procedure on a potentially career-ending spinal condition, missed time later in his college career to a foot injury, then missed all of last season after undergoing a follow-up surgery to address the foot problem.

So when Ross caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele against the Saints, it meant far more to him than just another late-game TD catch in an otherwise meaningless first preseason game.

“That's the good part of the story,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said with a smirk, “and he came out healthy. That's a positive thing.”

The Chiefs had been relatively healthy throughout training camp. Their biggest losses have been wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who had knee surgery in late July but could be back early in the season, and L’Jarius Sneed, who has been managing swelling in his knee but who Reid has said could be ready for the opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Tuohys call Oher's filing 'hurtful'

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are calling Michael Oher's claims that they enriched themselves at his expense “outlandish," “hurtful and absurd" and part of a “shakedown” by the former NFL offensive tackle, whose relationship with the family was the inspiration for the movie “The Blind Side."

In the statement first issued Tuesday by attorney Martin Singer to TMZ.com and later obtained by The Associated Press, Singer said the Tuohys are heartbroken and accused Oher of threatening to plant a negative story about them unless they paid him $15 million.

Singer said the Tuohys hope Oher regrets his recent decisions and that they can reconcile.

“In the meantime, however, they will not hesitate to defend their good names, stand up to this shakedown and defeat this offensive lawsuit,” the statement says.

Oher filed a petition Monday in Shelby County Probate Court asking a judge to terminatea conservatorship initiated by the Tuohys in 2004 – months after he turned 18.

“Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys,” according to his petition.

He moved in with the Tuohys just before his senior year of high school and later attended Sean Tuohy’s alma mater, Mississippi. Oher asks for a full accounting of his assets considering his life story produced millions of dollars and he says he received nothing.

Oher, who has never been a fan of the movie about his life, also asks in the petition that the Tuohys be sanctioned and required to pay both compensatory and punitive damages determined by the court.

The Tuohy family statement says the idea that they sought to profit off Oher is “not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous.” The statement notes the Tuohys are worth “hundreds of millions of dollars" and the notion they would “connive to withhold a few thousand dollars” defies belief.

“They have consistently treated him like a son and one of their three children,” Singer said in the statement. “His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.”

The statement says agents negotiated a small advance from the production company for the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side,” which was based on the book written by Sean Tuohy's friend Michael Lewis. That included “a tiny percentage of net profits” divided equally with the Tuohys making "good on that pledge.”

Singer notes evidence exists in profit participation checks and studio accounting statements for the movie that won Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy.

When Oher refused to cash what the statement calls “small profit checks" as part of his "shakedown effort," the statement says the Tuohys deposited Oher's share into a trust account set up for his son.

The Tuohys insist they received “not one penny” as Oher's conservators and set it up only to help him with health insurance, a driver's license and being admitted to college. The statement says the Tuohys will not oppose Oher's wish to end their conservatorship.

Singer said in the statement that Oher has tried this “several times before" only to have attorneys stop representing him once they learned the truth. The statement called this a “cynical attempt” as part of Oher's latest book tour.

Oher was the 23rd overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Mississippi, and he spent his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he won a Super Bowl. He played 110 games over eight NFL seasons, including 2014 when he started 11 games for the Tennessee Titans. Oher finished his career with two years in Carolina.

He last played in 2016 and was released in 2017 by Carolina.

Steelers make top pick Jones earn job

Latrobe, Pa. – Broderick Jones understands the expectations that come with being taken in the first round of the NFL draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle embraced them from the moment he heard his name called with the 14th pick in April.

He knows at some point, he's going to be expected to start. And start for a good long while.

Yet the future isn't here. Not yet. Three weeks into his first NFL training camp, Jones remains the understudy at left tackle behind Dan Moore Jr., who has welcomed Jones while simultaneously doing everything he can to make sure Jones has to wait his turn.

Watch the two of them on the practice field together and it's hard to tell that Jones is all but assured of one day taking Moore's job.

If they weren't talking animatedly comparing notes during a one-on-one drill against defensive linemen, they were sharing a laugh with general manager Omar Khan. If they weren't picking a fight (playfully) with defensive backs, they were spending 10 minutes after practice ended taking turns helping each other with their “get off,” one of them acting as a defensive end so the other could tweak his footwork at the snap.

Moore, who believes the offensive line as a whole is “really close,” is making a concerted effort to bring Jones up to speed, though it may not take long for Jones to get there.

The 22-year-old played a team-high 49 snaps in Pittsburgh's preseason win over Tampa Bay last Friday. Not that Jones is keeping track. He knows he's not atop the depth chart. Turns out coach Mike Tomlin wasn't kidding when he told Jones he was going to have to earn it.

That's fine by Jones.

“I’m really not that big on just coming in and, you know, just jumping in with the ones right away," Jones said. “You know, I like to feel things out.”

Jones and Moore have said and done all the right things since Jones arrived in May, careful to stress they are not pitting themselves against each other.

Maybe it's because Moore found himself in a somewhat similar position two years ago, albeit with less fanfare. The Steelers selected him in the fourth round in 2021, looking for depth. Then he impressed the coaching staff with his physicality, and when right tackle Zach Banner never fully recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee sustained in the 2020 opener, Moore found himself starting as a rookie.

He's made 33 consecutive starts since, though that didn't stop Pittsburgh from moving up three spots to take the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Jones, won over by his mix of size and athleticism.

Jones allowed just two sacks during his career at Georgia, none of them last year while he helped the Bulldogs to a second straight national championship. He did enough while competing in practice against a defensive line that's now largely scattered throughout the NFL to make him believe he could thrive at the next level.

The next level arrived at Tampa Bay, where Jones showed – at least for a preseason game – he's not going to be intimidated. The heavy workload, or “exposure” as Tomlin put it, was by design. The Steelers wanted to get an extended look at the player who will likely be in charge of protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett's blind side sooner or later.

“I like his demeanor, I like how he finished,” Tomlin said.

Saturday night's visit by Buffalo could provide a closer look at how far Jones has come in the last three-plus months, and how much farther he still has to go. The starters figure to get their most extended playing time of the preseason. Maybe there will be a chance for Jones to get on the field with the starters for a series or two. Maybe not. If he stands on the sidelines and watches Moore work, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

“So I feel like it’s an asset for me just to sit back and watch somebody, you know, who’s older, who’s done it for years,” Jones said. “So just being able to sit back, watch what works for him, what doesn’t, you know, try to implement those small things into my game, you know, I feel like that’s a plus.”

Those pluses were evident on Tuesday. Jones easily shut out Nick Herbig, an early camp standout at outside linebacker, during a pass-rush drill in which they were singled up against each other. Jones either deftly maneuvered Herbig out of the way or in one case, basically swallowed him whole.

Seconds later, Jones pulled Moore aside while they did a quick review of all three snaps. Someone will run out on the field with the starters when Pittsburgh opens the season against San Francisco on Sept. 10. Moore appears to have the lead at the moment. That could and likely will change at some point this season.

“Me and Dan don’t even look at it as a battle,” Jones said. “We just look at it as trying to get better each and every day between me and him.”

McFadden fights for Giants' ILB spot

East Rutherford, N.J. – Micah McFadden was so uncomfortable playing inside linebacker as a rookie with the New York Giants last season that watching postgame film was like viewing a horror show for him.

Things have changed in his second season.

Not only is the 23-year-old McFadden comfortable, he has pulled in front of former roomie Darrian Beavers in the competition to start next to Bobby Okereke for the other inside linebacker spot.

Veteran Jarrad Davis was supposed to be the other inside linebacker, but he injured a knee in the offseason – leaving the two second-year linebackers to face off.

“I’ll tell you, I thought Micah played really well in the game. He did a lot of good things,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Tuesday. “I think that this is truly Beavers’ rookie year because of the ACL, and he’s missed so many practices that Micah’s got a year under his belt. It’s a good competition and Micah is definitely leading right now. So, we’ll see where that goes and where that takes it.”

McFadden, who started seven of 17 games last season, took the compliment with a grain of salt.

“It’s the middle of camp and I'm just trying to get better every day, show them that I’m improving on, you know, all the fundamentals and techniques that they want to see,” he said. “But, yeah, it’s good to hear.”

A fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana, McFadden started in the Giants' 21-16 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday. He was on the field for 14 plays and assisted on one tackle. He also had a tackle on special teams, where he is bound to play a big role again.

McFadden finished his rookie season with 59 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

“I’ll be honest, a lot of times I didn’t want to go back and watch the film just because I knew before even watching, I knew how I played," he said. "It’s a feel thing, you know, when you’re out on the field, when you’re out on the field, you can kind of tell, you could tell how you’re doing every play.”

There were good things. But for the majority of time, McFadden felt he struggled.

Playing in college and the pros were very different. He was not comfortable in coverage. He got caught out of position several times because he guessed what hole a runner was going to hit. The worst thing was trying to figure out his assignments and then being forced to adjust responding to movement by the offense.

“You play better when you play free and you just know the defense and know where your job is,” McFadden said. “But then on top of that, you can play instinctively and play ball.”

Okereke, who signed a $40 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, brings four years of experience to the inside linebacker group and ton of talent. He was a tackling machine with the Colts and has the added ability to cover running backs in passing situations.

He has been tutoring Beavers and McFadden.

The one thing that has stuck with McFadden is Bobby O's advice: “Calm mind, calm feet.” In other words, if you know what you are doing, the mind and feet will get you there to make the play.

That's all McFadden wants at this point. He described the 2022 season as not up to his standard.

McFadden said he didn't even have to look at the videotapes after the first preseason game. He knew he had done his job.

“I felt calmer, my feet felt good, my hands, how good my eyes were, you know, where they needed to be on every rep,” he said.

If he keeps that up, he'll be starting against the Cowboys on Sept. 10 in a nationally televised game.