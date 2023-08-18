Lions to waive receiver Denzel Mims, add Jason Moore

Denzel Mims’ brief time is almost up in Detroit.

Less than a month after swinging a trade with the New York Jets to acquire the 25-year-old receiver, the Lions have decided to place Mims on waivers with an injury designation, according to the NFL Network. They'll replace him on the roster by signing former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jason Moore, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Mims, a 2020 second-round pick who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Jets, has missed the last two weeks in training camp due to ankle and calf injuries. And based on Lions coach Dan Campbell’s comments, this roster move comes as no surprise. Asked for an update on Mims’ status Thursday morning, Campbell replied, “He’s in there; he’s in the room.” As for whether he was close to returning, he added, “We’ll see; we’ll see. I wish I could give you more.”

With Jameson Williams expected to miss the rest of the preseason due to a hamstring injury suffered Wednesday in a joint practice with Jacksonville, the Lions’ receiver room was in need of reinforcements. Amon-Ra St. Brown likely is sidelined by a minor ankle injury until sometime next week, Campbell said, and Maurice Alexander also missed practice this week.

Moore, a 6-3, 205-pound former Division II standout at Findley (Ohio), played in 20 games over the past four seasons with the Chargers. But he has just six career receptions, in addition to his work on special teams.

“We potentially may need to add somebody after today,“ Campbell said Thursday. “We’re looking into that. (General manager) Brad (Holmes) and I have talked about that. … But, to do that, you have to move on from somebody.”

If Mims goes unclaimed on waivers, as expected, he’ll revert to the Lions’ injured-reserve list, where he’ll likely then be released with an injury settlement. The late-July trade between the Lions and Jets included a conditional pick swap that would’ve sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to New York and a 2025 seventh-rounder to Detroit. But, that was based on Mims’ making the Lions’ initial 53-man roster next month, so neither draft selection will be conveyed.