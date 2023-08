List of Lions players who didn't play in second preseason game against Jaguars

Detroit — Here is a full list of players who didn't play in the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Offense

Wide receiver Marvin Jones, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, wide receiver Jameson Williams (injured) wide receiver Kalif Raymond, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver Maurice Alexander (injured), quarterback Hendon Hooker (injured), quarterback Adrian Martinez (dressed), quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jason Moore, running back Mohamed Ibrahim (injured), offensive tackle Penei Sewell, guard Graham Glasgow, offensive tackle Max Pircher (dressed), offensive tackle Taylor Decker, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, tight end Sam LaPorta (dressed)

Defense

Cornerback Cam Sutton, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (injured), safety Tracy Walker, safety Kerby Joseph, defensive back Brian Branch, linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Jerry Jacobs, defensive end Charles Harris, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Special teams

Kicker Parker Romo (dressed)

